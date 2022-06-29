What happened to Kim Pegula? Latest update on Bills co-owner's medical condition 

Terry and Kim Pegula currently own the Buffalo Bills, though Kim has been facing health issues for a while now. She is the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment Company and was recently the subject of death rumors circulating on Twitter. However, that's not the case. Rumors swirled that Pegula had died from a heart attack, but in reality, she's doing just fine right now.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement on behalf of their co-owner, saying:

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Last week, she was reportedly in the ICU with unexpected health issues. The family gave this update when she first received medical assistance:

“Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues. We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy.”

The good news is that she is in the clear. The team and the family have thus far preferred to keep the details private, perhaps because of what they've seen happen on Twitter recently.

They didn't release any information other than that she is now resting, though it's unclear if she has been released from the ICU or if she is still in hospital care.

Kim Pegula's net worth

Kim Pegula - Owner of the Buffalo Bills

In 2014, Kim and her husband Terry became the owners of the Buffalo Bills. They won a record bid for the Bills, spending $1.4 billion. That was enough to beat out Donald Trump and Jon Bon Jovi, among others.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is currently worth $100 million. She holds the prestigious honor of being the first woman to serve as team president in both the NFL and NHL. She is involved with the Buffalo Sabres as well.

The couple bought the Sabres in 2011, just three years prior to their record-setting purchase of the Bills.

Their company also manages the Buffalo Bandits (Lacrosse), the Rochester Americans (American Hockey League), the Black River Entertainment (music label) and the Harbor Center (convention center).

