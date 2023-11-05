What happened to KJ Osborn? Vikings WR gets carted off after scary incident vs Falcons

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn will not return to the game today. After suffering a very scary incident, the medical cart had to be brought out for the talented young receiver. He has officially been ruled out after being checked on. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the wideout has suffered a concussion.

Osborn attempted to go up and make a catch over the middle of the field, but could not. He dropped the ball and fell to the ground after trying to twist back for the catch. He was hit by two defenders, and one of them hit him in the head.

Joshua Dobbs, at quarterback for the Vikings today, couldn't connect with Osborn. His throw was behind him, which led to an awkward catch attempt. The hit came after the ball was incomplete. It was flagged as a penalty, but it has resulted in a concussion for Osborn.

KJ Osborn injury latest for Vikings

KJ Osborn's injury is evidence that when it rains, it absolutely pours. The Vikings already lost Justin Jefferson a few weeks ago. They recently lost Kirk Cousins, too. That's why there's a backup in.

The trainers check on KJ Osborn

Earlier in this game, Jaren Hall also suffered a concussion. In his first start, he was blasted and had to leave the game as a result. Now, Osborn joins him in the medical tent.

Things have not gone to plan for the Vikings so far. They've struggled on defense all year, and are 4-4 as a result. Now, the injuries have shaken their offense to its core.

They're now missing two quarterbacks, two wide receivers and more. They are the defending NFC North Champions, who also started 0-3. After going 4-1 for the last few weeks, things were beginning to look up.

As is its custom, the injury bug struck at the worst time and it has completely derailed their plans this week. It's hard to imagine them catching the Detroit Lions who are still two games up and much healthier.