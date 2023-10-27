What happened to Leonard Fournette? Here's why RB finds himself out of the NFL 

Running back Leonard Fournette continues to get interest from NFL teams. The Buffalo Bills reached out to the Super Bowl LV champion after losing Damien Harris to a neck injury. However, the two parties haven’t reached an agreement.

Earlier this year, the New England Patriots brought him for a tryout, but to no avail. At 28 years old, Fournette is still out of the league with no real prospects for an NFL return. Why did his stock drop quickly, even if he had 1,191 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in 2022?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leonard Fournette is an indirect victim of the running back market

If Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley couldn’t get long-term deals, what more Leonard Fournette? The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants offered their star running backs the franchise tag for the 2023 NFL season.

While it’s one year of guaranteed money, it’s an unfortunate valuation because Jacobs led the league in rushing yards. Meanwhile, Barkley is a massive component of the Giants' offense, and it’s hard to imagine if they’ll be a playoff team without him.

They were not the only ones affected by the running back market’s devaluation. Jonathan Taylor had a strained relationship with the Indianapolis Colts before signing a three-year deal. Derrick Henry is in the final year of his contract, and the Tennessee Titans are not showing signs of extending his deal.

These situations lead to Fournette, who is always known to command a high price tag for his services. With teams unwilling to gamble, his options were limited. They’d rather pay an unknown commodity for a lower amount than invest in what could be a rental.

Also read: Derrick Henry trade: Insider notes on Titans RB as surprise sleeper team emerges in sweepstakes

Is Leonard Fournette washed up?

The former Louisiana State standout had 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his final year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he was averaging only 3.5 yards per attempt. That rate won’t enamor other teams looking for a running back to sign him.

Unfortunately, it’s the narrative of Leonard Fournette’s NFL career. While he had two 1,000-yard seasons, he averaged only 3.9 yards per carry in his rookie season and 4.3 yards in 2019. That’s only one of two seasons he went above four yards per rushing try.

Teams would like efficient running backs who can fight for more yards because it can spell the difference between winning and losing. Having a potent backfield threat opens limitless possibilities for the offense.

But what about Fournette’s receiving yards? He went over 500 receiving yards twice in his career, including 523 in 2022. With the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s a case of maximizing their resources. Their top receiver that year (2019) was D.J. Chark, who finished with 1,008 receiving yards in 15 games.

They also had Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook, who combined for 1,435 yards. Without a legitimate deep threat, it was easy for defenses to cover the Jaguars receivers. With the defenders focused on them, Fournette would be open for decent yardage.

With the Buccaneers, it’s a case of Fournette playing with a quarterback who puts the team in a position to win. Tom Brady throws to his running backs if it’s the best option. Their problems on the offensive line gave him little time to hit Chris Godwin or Mike Evans downfield.

Outside these situations, it’s tough to gauge if Leonard Fournette can be a successful running back. Hence, it could be why he’s still out of the league.

Younger running backs can replace Leonard Fournette

Running backs decline once they lose their speed and mobility. It typically happens after a series of injuries or when they reach 30. At that point, their production decreases, except for occasional outliers. Leonard Fournette is two years away from that number, making him more of a stop-gap solution than a long-term prospect.

Instead, NFL teams want running backs who can be with them for multiple years. Likewise, running backs can have instant success with the help of solid run blocking from the offensive line. That’s why younger running backs like Kyren Williams, De’Von Achane, and Kenneth Walker III have had success this season.

With more running back prospects coming from college, Fournette is being pushed further into oblivion. While he will continue getting consideration from teams, his opportunity window for a return gets smaller with each passing season.