What happened at Madden 19 tournament? Revisiting mass shooting in Jacksonville

On August 26, 2018, a horrific incident unfolded during a Madden 19 tournament held at a mall in Jacksonville, Maryland. A 24-year-old male unleashed gunfire, killing two and injuring eleven others.

The assailant took his own life, leaving behind a scene of chaos and devastation in the heart of downtown Jacksonville.

The shootings at the Madden 19 tournament sent shockwaves through the community, prompting reflection and discourse on gun control.

Around 1:30 p.m., the shooting took place at Chicago Pizza within the Jacksonville Landing, where a Madden 19 tournament was underway.

The lone suspect, identified as David Katz from Baltimore, carried out the atrocity using "at least one handgun" to harm both the victims and himself, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

The motive behind the shooting was not officially confirmed by the authorities. However, a witness claimed that Katz's frustration over losing the tournament might have triggered the tragic incident.

Jacksonville Madden 19 tournament streamed on Twitch turned into a nightmare

The Madden 19 tournament held in Jacksonville had drawn participants from various parts of the country, all vying for a coveted spot in a 16-player competition in Las Vegas.

The event was being live-streamed on Twitch, a popular video game streaming platform, meaning viewers witnessed the shooting. The sounds of gunshots and screams could be heard in the background.

Sheriff Mike Williams acknowledged that investigators had reviewed the footage from the Twitch video, shedding some light on the chaotic scene.

The Madden 19 tournament had attracted professional players, and some of them took to Twitter to share their harrowing experiences and injuries from the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting at a regional Madden 19 tournament, the Sheriff's Office released reports that shed some light on the events.

These documents were made public in response to a records request. They reveal that questions remain regarding the motivations behind the shooting and the relationship between the shooter, David Katz, and his victims, Elijah Clayton and Taylor Robertson.

Elijah Clayton

According to the reports, individuals acquainted with both Katz and Clayton mentioned a history of animosity and perceived slights between the two.

Clayton was targeted as the first victim by a laser attachment's red dot as the shooting began, suffering multiple gunshot wounds, including three to his right eye, one to his forehead, and one in his chest.

Red laser dot spotted on Elijah Clayton during the live stream

Taylor Robertson, a 28-year-old from West Virginia, was another victim of the shooting.

Taylor Robertson

He sustained a single gunshot wound that entered his back and exited through his chest.

The released reports, while providing some insight, leave many questions unanswered.

