What happened to Nick Bosa? 49ers dealt major blow as DE goes out with season ending injury

Nick Bosa is another headache for Kyle Shanahan.

Ad

The health situation for the San Francisco 49ers was already difficult. This Monday, more terrible news arrived to cloud the franchise's undefeated season. Bosa, who left the game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury, suffered a torn ACL and will require surgery. He's out for the season.

Nick Bosa's injury is a major blow to the 2025 aspirations for the 49ers. After a difficult year in 2024, the team was clinging to the return of key talent and an easier schedule to return to the playoffs. But injuries continue to affect them: Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings (and now Bosa) have already missed games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is his third knee surgery. In 2020, his second year in the NFL, Bosa also suffered a torn ACL in his left knee after a fantastic rookie season. Although the injury is in his right knee, it's a recurrence: in 2015, still far from the NFL, he also underwent surgery on his right knee to repair a partial ACL tear.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rookie Mykel Williams and Bryce Huff will be tasked with handling the bulk of pass rushing reps for the team. However, Bosa's impact will be sorely missed. He's one of the league's best edge rushers.

Ad

Even after a new knee surgery, 49ers can't release Nick Bosa due to dead cap purposes

Bosa will be 29 when next season starts, and will have undergone surgery on both knees. In 2024, he was clearly not at his best, despite an impactful season.

However, San Francisco has no choice but to keep him on the roster for the upcoming season. His contract holds a huge dead cap if they decide to cut bait with him in 2026 ($75.9 million), making it virtually impossible to move him.

Ad

San Francisco can take solace in the fact that, according to reporters, he suffered no damage to his other knee ligaments, which should make for an easy recovery.

Nick Bosa's chances of playing for San Francisco in 2027 are significantly reduced, with a dead cap of "only" $34.2 million if the franchise chooses to cut ties. Although a heavy hit, this would be a possibility if the team decides to go a different route.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.