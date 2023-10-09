What happened to Scott Van Pelt? MNF host bows out of Packers vs. Raiders

According to the New York Post, Monday Night Football host Scott Van Pelt is out of tonight’s broadcast due to losing his voice.

The experienced broadcaster has been a staple of ESPN broadcasts since 2001 and has been a part of numerous notable events for the network. Van Pelt became the host of Monday Night Football at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, and his loss for tonight's broadcast is a notable one for the ESPN crew.

Scott Van Pelt lost his voice during SportsCenter earlier this year

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that voice issues have affected Van Pelt. In March 2023, Scott Van Pelt started losing his voice on a SportsCenter broadcast. The veteran host got through the show and then apologized for his performance on Twitter.

Interestingly, that was the first time in Van Pelt's 33-year sportscasting career that he publicly lost his voice on air. It is a testament to his professionalism and natural ability on air to have gone so long without a public mishap.

Scott Van Pelt's Broadcasting Career

Scott Van Pelt started his professional broadcasting career in 1990 when he got a job at WTTG-TV, a FOX affiliate in Washington, D.C. He performed admirably in the role, and it wasn't too long before he took his talents to the Golf Channel.

At the Golf Channel, Van Pelt was a studio host for some of the network's trademark programs. He stayed with the organization till 2000 when he got an offer from ESPN. Of course, Van Pelt took up the gig, and like they say, "the rest is history."

Van Pelt joined ESPN in 2001 and has been with the network ever since. Van Pelt is a staple at golf events, thanks to his experience at his previous jobs.

Furthermore, he has covered American football in recent years. Van Pelt has also been the solo anchor for a midnight edition of SportsCenter, which began in late summer 2015. According to Wikipedia, the midnight show covers sports events from the day but includes additional commentary from Van Pelt and some popular elements from the radio show.

Van Pelt is an asset to ESPN, and he will be sorely missed on tonight's MNF broadcast. We wish him a quick recovery.