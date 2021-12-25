What happened to WFT's Deshazor Everett?

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash this past Thursday. Deshazor Everett was driving the car when he left the roadway, careened into several trees, and then rolled over.

The incident took place in Loudoun County on Gum Spring Road around 9:15 p.m. The car Deshazor Everett was driving was a 2010 Nissan GT-R and no other cars were involved in the accident.

Tom Roussey @tomroussey7news Car parts are spread over a wide area where a Nissan GT-R driven by Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed last night. Loudoun Co Sheriff’s Office says 29 yr old passenger Olivia Peters died. The car left Gum Spring Rd & came to rest in brush near Ticonderoga Rd Car parts are spread over a wide area where a Nissan GT-R driven by Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett crashed last night. Loudoun Co Sheriff’s Office says 29 yr old passenger Olivia Peters died. The car left Gum Spring Rd & came to rest in brush near Ticonderoga Rd https://t.co/uWqtf2yoZD

Woman dead in Deshazor Everett car accident

As a tragic consequence of the accident, the passenger in the car, identified as Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, died.

After the incident, she was transported to StoneSprings Hospital and was pronounced deceased there, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Olivia Peters was 29-years old.

Ben Standig @BenStandig Loudoun County Sheriff @LoudounSheriff



bit.ly/3EogqcH The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Gum Spring Road. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Gum Spring Road. bit.ly/3EogqcH Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver of this fatal car crash last night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's department confirmed. twitter.com/LoudounSheriff… Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver of this fatal car crash last night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's department confirmed. twitter.com/LoudounSheriff…

Deshazor Everett, age 29, was transported to Reston Hospital Center, where he is currently reported to be battling "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." The woman's family released a statement saying she was an occupational therapist working with special-needs and underprivileged children.

Tom Roussey @tomroussey7news In a statement family of Olivia Peters, a passenger who died after a car driven by Washington football player Deshazor Everett crashed, says she was “brilliant & beautiful“ & that her passion was helping special-needs & underprivileged children as an occupational therapist. In a statement family of Olivia Peters, a passenger who died after a car driven by Washington football player Deshazor Everett crashed, says she was “brilliant & beautiful“ & that her passion was helping special-needs & underprivileged children as an occupational therapist. https://t.co/ceRSzI7hTb

Right now the crash remains under investigation and it is not fair to speculate on the reasons behind the crash. However, what has been reported is that the speed of the vehicle is currently under investigation.

The car accident follows another widely-reported car crash this season involving former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs, which also resulted in a fatality involving the occupant of another car.

The Washington Football Team has confirmed that they are aware of the crash involving Deshazor Everett. They extended their condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this crash.

Furthermore, they have confirmed that they are actively cooperating with the local authorities to get more information and they have notified the NFL of this incident.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera also extended his sympathies to the crash of the victim and said the following:

“It’s very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady.”

Nicki Jhabvala @NickiJhabvala Ron Rivera on the fatal accident involving Deshazor Everett: "It's very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady. ..." Ron Rivera on the fatal accident involving Deshazor Everett: "It's very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady. ..."

Deshazor Everett signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Football Team in 2015 and is in his seventh season with the team. He is currently in the second year of a three-year contract reported to be worth $6 million and has recorded 10 tackles off the bench.

We also extend our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of the lady who lost her life in this accident.

Witnesses to the crash, who have not already spoken with law enforcement, are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.

