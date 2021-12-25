What happened to WFT's Deshazor Everett?

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car crash this past Thursday. Deshazor Everett was driving the car when he left the roadway, careened into several trees, and then rolled over.
The incident took place in Loudoun County on Gum Spring Road around 9:15 p.m. The car Deshazor Everett was driving was a 2010 Nissan GT-R and no other cars were involved in the accident.
Woman dead in Deshazor Everett car accident
As a tragic consequence of the accident, the passenger in the car, identified as Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas, died.
After the incident, she was transported to StoneSprings Hospital and was pronounced deceased there, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Olivia Peters was 29-years old.
Deshazor Everett, age 29, was transported to Reston Hospital Center, where he is currently reported to be battling "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." The woman's family released a statement saying she was an occupational therapist working with special-needs and underprivileged children.
Right now the crash remains under investigation and it is not fair to speculate on the reasons behind the crash. However, what has been reported is that the speed of the vehicle is currently under investigation.
The car accident follows another widely-reported car crash this season involving former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs, which also resulted in a fatality involving the occupant of another car.
The Washington Football Team has confirmed that they are aware of the crash involving Deshazor Everett. They extended their condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this crash.
Furthermore, they have confirmed that they are actively cooperating with the local authorities to get more information and they have notified the NFL of this incident.
Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera also extended his sympathies to the crash of the victim and said the following:
“It’s very sad to hear the news. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady.”
Deshazor Everett signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Football Team in 2015 and is in his seventh season with the team. He is currently in the second year of a three-year contract reported to be worth $6 million and has recorded 10 tackles off the bench.
Witnesses to the crash, who have not already spoken with law enforcement, are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.