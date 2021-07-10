What is happening between the New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore?

The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are locked in a stalemate. The 31-year-old cornerback was absent from mandatory minicamp in June as he wants to negotiate a new contract with the franchise. Gilmore has a base salary of just $7 million in 2021, a bargain for a player of his quality.

For the Patriots, it won't be easy to renegotiate the deal. Although Gilmore's base salary is only $7 million, his cap hit in 2021 will be $17 million because of his signing bonus rate and past contract restructurings. Although Gilmore is an elite cornerback, his advanced age and his performances in 2020 make his request for a renewed contract a little difficult to fulfill.

Gilmore's career with the Patriots

Stephon Gilmore joined the New England Patriots on a five-year, $65 million deal in 2017. Coming from divisional rival Buffalo Bills, Gilmore instantly became one of the Patriots' best players, dominating opposing wide receivers.

In 2019, Gilmore won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He has played in two Super Bowls with New England, winning one. His $13 million-a-year deal has proven to be a bargain.

Gilmore grabs an interception during Super Bowl LIII

After the 2020 season, there was much speculation about a possible trade as Gilmore approached the last year of his contract. He was absent from the mandatory minicamp last month. However, both parties will sit down to discuss a new contract before training camp.

Per @JFowlerESPN on SportsCenter:



The Patriots and Stephon Gilmore plan to sit down before training camp and potentially hammer out a deal. There hasn't been any trade traction around the league, because the Patriots didn't do enough to shore up the CB position. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 8, 2021

What options do the Patriots have?

Bill Belichick isn't exactly known for giving in to pressure from players regarding new contracts. But Gilmore isn't just another player, and losing him would be a severe blow to the Patriots' goal of returning to the playoffs.

The two parties may negotiate a short extension, which would allow the cornerback to feel secure about his future. It doesn't seem like the Patriots are willing to trade him because they haven't bolstered the position sufficiently. If no deal is reached between the player and the team and no trade materializes, Gilmore will be a free agent in 2022.

I just got off the phone with #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore. On his contract situation: "I just want what I'm worth, however that plays out. Every player should be paid what they're worth. That’s just how it is." He told me he's not looking to push for a trade adding...[Cont] 1/3 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 9, 2021

It seems unlikely that Gilmore's holdout will go much further, as the two parties have already shown willingness to discuss a new contract ahead of training camp. In addition, holdouts don't usually work out well in Foxborough. Guard Logan Mankins, who held out for a new contract in 2010, reported himself to the team in November of that year after the Patriots refused to give him a new contract.

Edited by jay.loke710