What helmet are Joey and Nick Bosa wearing? All about Bosa brothers' unique headgear

Joey and Nick Bosa are among the few sets of brothers to play in the NFL. The siblings grabbed headlines last season when they sported a new type of helmet.

As per reports, both the Bosa brothers wear the Vicis Zero2 Trench helmet. Using this type of headgear is not very common for players in the NFL.

The Vicis Zero2 Trench is a helmet built for offensive and defensive players, and has four layers of protection. However, fans have not been too fond of the headgear's design and look.

The Vicis Zero2 Trench has a super flexible outer shell that is similar to a car bumper. This layer absorbs most of the impact from a collision and provides excellent protection for the player's head.

The second layer of protection is a system of pillars that bend to absorb impact. The pillars are strong and spring back into place after taking a hit.

The third layer is the inner shell which has been engineered by collecting data from several head shapes to optimize fit accuracy and maximize player comfort. The final layer features pad pods that provide a custom-fit feeling helmet.

While Joey plays as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, his younger brother Nick plies his trade as a defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers. The siblings are often in the firing line and need that extra protection for their heads.

Many reports claim that the Vicis Zero2 Trench is one of the safest helmets on the market for anyone playing in the NFL. It's safe to say that the Bosa brothers also put their trust in the headgear.

Why did Joey and Nick Bosa change their headgear?

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa

As per reports, Joey and Nick Bosa began wearing the Vicis Zero2 Trench helmet in the playoffs of the 2021 season. Nick was the first to switch his headgear after suffering a concussion in the NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Joey then followed suit in the 2022 season when he was spotted wearing the Vicis Zero2 Trench while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bosa brothers continue to wear the unique headgear as it offers them an added layer of protection.