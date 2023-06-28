What is included in Madden 24 pre-order bonuses?

The highly anticipated worldwide release of Madden 24 is just around the corner. But before you step onto the virtual field and embark on your NFL journey, it's essential to familiarize yourself with the enticing pre-order bonuses.

Exclusive items and valuable Madden Points are up for grabs, providing a significant advantage in your quest for stardom. However, it's crucial to note that the pre-order bonuses vary between the standard and deluxe editions of the game.

To simplify your decision-making process, here is a comprehensive guide outlining all the exhilarating features and pricing options of the Madden 24's pre-order bonuses.

Pre-Order bonuses for Madden 24 Standard Edition revealed

Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition

The Standard Edition comes with a range of enticing pre-order bonuses that will give your virtual NFL career a head start:

Among the exclusive rewards, you'll receive a coveted Josh Allen Elite Player Item, allowing you to command the field with the skills of this exceptional quarterback.

But that's not all—choose two Strategy Items, one for offense and one for defense, to fine-tune your tactical approach and gain a competitive edge.

As a bonus for Buffalo Bills fans, revel in the NFL Marble Bills Gear, showcasing your team's pride in style.

Madden 24 Standard Edition price breakdown

The standard edition offers the core game experience without any deluxe edition pre-order bonuses. It is an ideal choice for those who prioritize the game itself.

Priced at $69.99/£69.99, this edition provides access to all the exciting features and gameplay Madden 24 has to offer.

For EA Play subscribers, there's an added advantage—a 10% discount, allowing them to snag the standard edition for just $62.99/£62.99. So, whether you're a dedicated fan or a casual player, the standard edition offers great value for your football gaming journey.

Pre-Order bonuses for Madden 24 Deluxe Edition revealed

Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition

The ultimate Madden experience comes with the Deluxe Edition's exclusive pre-order bonuses:

Gain a competitive edge with 3-Day Early Access, allowing you to hit the virtual gridiron starting from August 15, 2023.

Unlock 4600 Madden Points to enhance your in-game progression and customization options.

With Dual Entitlement, seamlessly upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version for enhanced visuals and performance.

Additionally, secure a limited-time AKA Player Item by pre-ordering before July 22.

Dominate the field with the Josh Allen Elite Player Item and strategize with your choice of 2 Strategy Items.

Proudly represent your favorite team, the Bills, with the stylish NFL Marble Bills Gear.

Madden 24 Deluxe Edition price breakdown

The Deluxe Edition offers a wealth of pre-order bonuses to enhance your gameplay experience. However, the added content comes at a price of $99.99/£99.99.

Fear not, though—EA Play subscribers can enjoy a 10% discount, reducing the cost to $89.99/£89.99. So, seize the opportunity to dominate the field early and make the most of the Deluxe Edition's exciting perks.

