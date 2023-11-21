What is Jalen Hurts' ethnicity? Exploring Eagles QB's background

Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB Jalen Hurts is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. The skillful dual-threat QB has been the catalyst of most things good in Philadelphia since he became a starter in 2021, and the Oklahoma alum is getting better and better.

Jalen Hurts is an African-American and was born to Averion Hurts and his wife Pamela Hurts. Jalen is proud of his heritage and has emphasized in the past the importance of being a role model for young African-American kids who aspire to play football. So far, the 25-year-old has done a good job at it as he has enjoyed an elite and scandal-free career at the highest level.

Jalen Hurts NFL Career Timeline

Following an eventful college football career spent with the Alabama Crimson Tide and then the Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in round two of the 2020 Draft. It was a humbling experience for Hurts, as numerous QBs were taken ahead of him in the Draft.

Upon joining the Eagles, Hurts quickly took over the backup QB role from Nate Sudfeld due to his ability on his feet, as well as in the air. He was still behind Eagles' favorite Carson Wentz on the depth chart.

Eventually, toward the end of the 2020 season, Hurts supplanted Wentz as the team's starting quarterback following a string of unimpressive performances from Wentz. Hurts remained the starter for the rest of the year, finishing his rookie year with a stat line of 1,061 passing yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also added three rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Jalen Hurts entered the 2021 NFL season as the undisputed starter on the franchise. New head coach Nick Sirianni assured journalists of his faith in the abilities of the dual-threat QB, and Hurts ran with it. Hurts was electric in his first season as a full-time starter, guiding the franchise to a playoff berth in the process. The Oklahoma alum ended the season with a stat line of 3,144 passing yards, 16 passing TDs, nine interceptions, 784 rushing yards, and ten rushing TDs. His season ended in a wildcard round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For those who thought that Jalen Hurts had peaked in 2021, he had a nice surprise in store for the 2022 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles franchise QB led the Super Bowl game with the best regular season record in the NFC. Hurts finished the season as the runner-up in MVP Award voting. He ended the year with a video game-like stat line of 3,701 passing yards, 35 total TDs (22 passing, 13 rushing), and a mere six interceptions.

How has Jalen Hurts performed in 2023?

Jalen Hurts has been his typically impressive self in the 2023 NFL season, helping his team to a league-best 9-1 record at the end of Week 11. Hurts has guided the Eagles to blowouts, close calls, and every type of win in between. The franchise is the favorite to win the NFC and make back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl game.

Furthermore, Hurts has been typically impressive in the stats department. He currently has a stat line of 2,497 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, 345 rushing yards, nine rushing TDs, and nine interceptions.