What was Jalen Hurts' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Eagles QB's performance

Jalen Hurts has come a long way from being benched for Tua Tagovailoa at the business end of the CFB championship.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma alum has become arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the 2023 Super Bowl and has racked up numerous personal accolades.

The awards include but aren't limited to a Pro Bowl nod, an All-Pro nod, second place in the 2023 MVP Award voting and numerous Philadelphia Eagles franchise records.

Hurts worked hard to reach this level, which is evident from his NFL Combine showings. On that note, we look at how the Philadelphia Eagles superstar performed in the 2020 NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Jalen Hurts' NFL Combine record from 2020

Jalen Hurts came into the Combine full of confidence after playing the best football of his collegiate career with Oklahoma.

Hence, it was a surprise when Hurts ranked first among quarterbacks in the athleticism department. Here's a look at Hurts' NFL Combine Results:

10-Yard Split - 1.53 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.59 Seconds

Broad Jump - 10’ 5’’

Vertical Jump - 35’’

College football enthusiasts hoped that Hurts would participate in the bench press, but the versatile QB skipped the event.

Hurts' measurements were:

Arm - 31 3/4’’

Hand - 9 3/4’’

Height - 6’ 1’’

Weight - 222 lbs

Jalen Hurts' scouting report

Jalen Hurts was compared with Tim Tebow coming out of college (yikes). Scouts viewed Hurts as a winning dual-threat quarterback known for his grit, resilience and character.

Hurts was viewed as a better runner and more accurate passer than Florida Gators legend Tebow. But Hurts' most glaring flaw was his inconsistency as a decision maker and penchant to rush rather than opt for a high percentage pass.

Scouts predicted Hurts to struggle beating NFL defenses from within the pocket. However, his unique ability to accumulate yards on the ground and off-the-cuff plays was expected to make him a serviceable backup with upward mobility.

Here's a look at Hurts' Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros

Extremely tough and durable

Experience in an array of schemes

Play extender who can create big plays on the move

Tremendous leadership qualities

Athletic ability and physicality to elude pocket pressure

Cons

Inconsistent patience allows routes to develop

Needs to get better at trusting his pocket

Slow recognition of early throw opportunities