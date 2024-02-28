What did Jalen Hurts score on the Wonderlic test? Revisiting Eagles QB's pre-draft numbers

Jalen Hurts has become the face of the Philadelphia Eagles since joining the team in 2020. The second-round pick became the starting quarterback for the franchise midway through his rookie season.

Although it was initially reported that Hurts scored 18/50 on his Wonderlic test, SI's Albert Breer later revealed that the signal-caller had scored 21 on the test. His score is considered relatively low for quarterbacks, which was initially a cause of concern for the Philadelphia organization.

However, Hurts has proved himself as a reliable quarterback in recent years. He also led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023, but his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hurts played three seasons with Alabama and won the national championship in 2017. He then joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019 before declaring for the draft.

Here's a look at Hurts' results from his performances at the 2020 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.65 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.60 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35.0 inches

Although Hurts' Wonderlic test score did not impress many, he was able to flaunt his athletic ability with his 40-yard dash, which he completed in 4.59 seconds. He also recorded a 35-inch vertical leap at the Combine.

How did Jalen Hurts fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had a strong start to the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback recorded 3,858 yards and 23 touchdowns on 352 passes in 17 regular-season games. He also added 605 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles were on course to win the NFC East title but a late blip led them to finish second on the table, with an 11-6 record, behind the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts dislocated the middle finger of his throwing hand in the regular-season finale but was able to play in the wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw for 250 yards and one touchdown on 25 passes but the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs following a 32-9 loss against Tampa Bay.