What was Justin Jefferson's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Vikings WR's performance

Justin Jefferson may be the NFL's best wide receiver right now. He has proven to be a generational talent with over 1,000 yards in every season since his debut, accomplishing the feat in just 10 games in 2023.

Additionally, JJ has been the best receiver Minnesota has had since Randy Moss departed the club about two decades ago. Jefferson was widely regarded as an NFL-ready wide receiver since his time in college.

That's due to his exceptional route running and ability to get to the ball in the air while playing for the LSU Tigers. So, let's analyze his performance at the NFL scouting combine in 2020.

The NFL Scouting Combine in 2020 saw Justin Jefferson run the 40-yard sprint in an incredible 4.43 seconds. It tied the 25-year-old with Boise State's John Hightower for ninth place among receivers, but Jefferson's speed demonstrated that he was among the most talented players in his draft class.

The following are the official scouting combine statistics for Justin Jefferson:

Height: Six-foot-one

Weight: 202 lbs

40-Yard Dash: 4.43 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37.5 inches

Broad Jump: Ten-feet-six

Jefferson was almost assured of getting picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft going into the scouting combine.

His 4.43 40-yard sprint on the day only strengthened his position as a first-day selection. Eventually, he was chosen with the 22nd overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Jefferson's college football stats

When Justin Jefferson joined Louisiana State University's football team in 2017, he became the third Jefferson sibling to wear their jersey.

Jordan, his first brother, was an LSU Tigers quarterback from 2008 to 2011, while Rickey, his second brother, was a safety from 2013 to 2016. As a freshman, JJ saw action in two games for the Tigers but failed to register a reception.

However, in his second season, he emerged as the team's top receiver, hauling in 54 passes for 875 yards and six touchdowns. He also gained 26 yards on five carries.

As a junior in 2019, Jefferson enjoyed a tremendous season, thanks to the passing of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow. His 111 receptions for 1,540 yards was the highest in the country among wide receivers, and he also added 18 touchdowns.

The only player in the nation with more receiving touchdowns (20) than him that season was his teammate, Ja'Marr Chase. That season, Jefferson recorded 100 or more receiving yards in eight games.

Justin Jefferson totaled 165 catches for 2,415 yards and 24 TDs in three years with the Tigers. Moreover, he broke records in the College Football Playoff semifinals with four receiving touchdowns, 227 receiving yards and 14 receptions.