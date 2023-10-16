What would a Kirk Cousins trade to Jets look like? Exploring potential for NY to give Vikings QB an out 

The Minnesota Vikings have struggled in the beginning of the 2023 NFL season and now many wonder if they will look to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. With Justin Jefferson out for multiple weeks, Cousins is a logical trade option given he is in the final year of his deal.

It would also allow Minnesota to try and get a better pick to take a potential franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2024 draft.

However, according to reports, Cousins has said he won't waive his no-trade clause at this time. But, with there still being a bit of time before the trade deadline, perhaps, if that were to change, the New York Jets seem like a logical option for the quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What would the Jets have to give up for a Kirk Cousins trade?

The New York Jets went out and traded for Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback this season. However, in the very first game, Rodgers tore his Achilles and is out indefinitely.

The Jets have turned to Zach Wilson, who has continued to struggle. Although New York is now 3-3, in large part due to its defense, a potential trade for Cousins makes sense.

It would allow the Jets to have an above-average quarterback to pair with one of the best defenses in the NFL. As well, with Cousins a free agent at the end of the year, New York could let him walk and have Rodgers for next season, while also not having to give up much.

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum thought a third-round pick would get the job done for the Jets and that does seem like a fair price. However, Minnesota would prefer to get a second-round pick, which would mean a late-round pick coming back to New York.

Overall, a trade that makes sense for both teams could look like this:

Jets acquire: Kirk Cousins, 2024 6th-round pick

Vikings acquire: 2025 2nd-round pick

Exploring Kirk Cousins’ contract and salary in 2023

Kirk Cousins is in the final year of his deal

Kirk Cousins signed a one-year $35 million extension in March of 2022. However, in the following March, he restructured his deal changing his $20 million roster bonus to a signing bonus and adding two additional void years to the two that were already on his deal.

After the restructuring, Cousins will earn a base salary of $10 million and a restructure bonus of $20 million, totaling $30 million in salary in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Cousins is set to become a free agent in 2024.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is set for Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

Currently, the Minnesota Vikings are 2-4 and will have two more games before the deadline. Minnesota will host San Francisco on Monday Night and will then go on the road to play the Green Bay Packers.

If Minnesota loses both of those games, perhaps trading Kirk Cousins becomes more likely, especially if the Jets can remain competitive.

Poll : Do you think Minnesota will trade Kirk Cousins? Yes No 0 votes