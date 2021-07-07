What is Madden Championship Series?

Madden, the long-running football video game franchise, also has its tournament called the Madden Championship Series.

Unlike traditional video game tournaments, the Madden Champion Series runs for nine months, consisting of millions of matches and several key events and tournaments. It's almost like gamers have their sports season with the MCS.

Madden Championship Series

Who can compete in the Madden Championship Series?

Virtually anyone can register for the Madden Championship Series as long as they meet a few essential guidelines:

Legal resident of USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, or United Kingdom

At least 16 years years old - a parent must accompany minors at all events

Own or have access to the current Madden game on either a Playstation or Xbox system

Have an EA Account

Ability to travel to events and cover fees and expenses for non-EA Sports sponsored games

All registered players compete to win enough games and points to land a spot in the Madden Championship Series standings. Points for MCS are awarded at sanctioned competitions, such as any EA Majors, Premier Events, or Challenge Events. While any gamer can register, players are only eligible for the Madden Club Championship for big money prizes if they are ranked Elite (red) in online play.

EA Majors and events for Madden Championship Series

There are four different EA Majors events for the 2021 Madden Championship Series (in order):

Madden Club Championship - Players pick from one of the 32 NFL teams to play with throughout the tournament (no changing). Competitors play on MUT (Madden Ultimate Team) Champions, and Salary Cap matches to rise through the online leaderboards. The best player from each NFL team's group makes the next round and plays in a single-elimination tournament until only one remain.

- Players pick from one of the 32 NFL teams to play with throughout the tournament (no changing). Competitors play on MUT (Madden Ultimate Team) Champions, and Salary Cap matches to rise through the online leaderboards. The best player from each NFL team's group makes the next round and plays in a single-elimination tournament until only one remain. Madden Classic - Single-elimination tournament of top 512 players (per platform). Games are played in Head-to-Head mode. Players can pick a different team to play with after each round. There will be one winner per platform.

- Single-elimination tournament of top 512 players (per platform). Games are played in Head-to-Head mode. Players can pick a different team to play with after each round. There will be one winner per platform. Madden Challenge - Single-elimination tournament of top 512 players (per platform). Games are played on MUT Draft game mode. Players can draft a new team in each round. There will be one winner per platform.

- Single-elimination tournament of top 512 players (per platform). Games are played on MUT Draft game mode. Players can draft a new team in each round. There will be one winner per platform. Last Chance Qualifier - Double elimination of top 128 players (per platform). Games are played on Madden Ultimate Team mode. The top four winners automatically qualify for the Madden Bowl.

The Madden Bowl is the Super Bowl for the Madden Championship Series. Eight teams compete in the final tournament, and each team has a captain. Team captains pick two players from the pool of remaining qualified players to make up their three-person team. Teams face off in a best-of-three series consisting of multiple game modes.

What are the prizes in Madden Championship Series?

Each Madden Championship Series event has a cash reward, except for the Last Chance Qualifier, where the top four finishes automatically get to compete in the Madden Bowl.

Madden Club Championship - 1st place- $150,000, 2nd- $80,000, 3rd-4th- $50,000, 5th-8th- $25,000, 9th-16th- $15,000, 17th-32nd- $7,500, 33rd-64th- $2,500

- 1st place- $150,000, 2nd- $80,000, 3rd-4th- $50,000, 5th-8th- $25,000, 9th-16th- $15,000, 17th-32nd- $7,500, 33rd-64th- $2,500 Madden Classic - 1st- $15,000 and automatic qualification to future MCS event, 2nd- $8,000, 3rd- $6,500, 4th- $4,500, 5th-8th- $2,000, 9th-16th- $1,000

- 1st- $15,000 and automatic qualification to future MCS event, 2nd- $8,000, 3rd- $6,500, 4th- $4,500, 5th-8th- $2,000, 9th-16th- $1,000 Madden Challenge - 1st- $15,000 and automatic qualification to future MCS event, 2nd- $8,000, 3rd- $6,500, 4th- $4,500, 5th-8th- $2,000, 9th-16th- $1,000

- 1st- $15,000 and automatic qualification to future MCS event, 2nd- $8,000, 3rd- $6,500, 4th- $4,500, 5th-8th- $2,000, 9th-16th- $1,000 Madden Bowl - (cash amount is per player in the three-man team)- 1st- $50,000, 2nd- $20,000, 3rd-4th, $10,000, 5th-8th- $5,000

Team Henry, led by 18-year-old Henry Leverette, won the 2021 Madden Bowl back in May. You can watch all MCS events and EA Majors on Twitch and Youtube.

