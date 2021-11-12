What did Mark Hamill say about Aaron Rodgers' Star Wars sweatshirt?

Aaron Rodgers has found himself in more trouble than he knows what to do with. Since contracting Covid-19, and lying about it, Rodgers has had to endure some pretty heavy criticism from all walks of life.

Normally, everyone would assume that criticism would be the worst when coming from the NFL, but Rodgers' antics have made their way over to the Hollywood side of things.

Longtime actor and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at Rodgers wearing a Star Wars sweatshirt during his second interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

Hamill was upset that Rodgers was wearing said sweatshirt while taking responsibility for his initial comments. Hamill wrote, "Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?"

Why was Mark Hamill so upset with Aaron Rodgers?

After an initial interview last week where Aaron Rodgers pled out his case as to why he had not been vaccinated, he made things much worse for himself. He rattled off every vaccine conspiracy theory that has been created and threw out some brand new ones.

From getting medical advice from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to saying the vaccine would make him sterile, Rodgers all but ensured the heavy eye rolls from the collective social media world.

Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee Show this week to defend himself against the bizarre theories and comments he'd made in his initial interview. Rodgers didn't retract any of his statements, but he did take responsibility for what he said.

He assured people that his opinions were his own, and he somewhat apologized for his comments, if any of them were misleading to the general public.

They seemed like some genuine words that should have been his response from the beginning, but most were not fooled by his attempt to back peddle on what he initially said. One person, in particular, who was not fooled, was Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill is not one to mince words about the U.S. political landscape, and he is a big proponent for the world being vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

Hamill voiced his displeasure with the usage of a sad face emoji as he had to watch Aaron Rodgers attempt to take responsibility for his words while wearing a Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt.

Rodgers, apparently, is a massive fan of the Star Wars franchise, and he upset arguably the franchise's biggest star. The force is not with Rodgers right now.

