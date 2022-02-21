What is Matt Corral's injury? When is he expected to return?

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is in the running to become the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He's had quite the collegiate journey, battling depression along the way to rejuvenate his career and find himself a potential first-round pick. But he is currently rehabbing an injury that could affect his draft value.

In the 2022 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, Corral suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter. This kept him out of the rest of the Sugar Bowl, which Ole Miss lost 21-7.

X-rays came back negative, and he was able to avoid a very serious injury. He is expected to heal in time for the NFL Combine and pre-draft workouts, but might err on the side of caution leading up to Draft Day.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@FDSportsbook) Matt Corral is (+500) to be the first QB selected in April Matt Corral is (+500) to be the first QB selected in April 👀(@FDSportsbook) https://t.co/5q4T3Be50f

After avoiding a disastrous injury, Corral's draft stock seems to have barely taken a hit. There is no real consensus top quarterback in this year's draft class and any one of the top four could end up going first.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Kenny Pickett has the best odds to go first at +175. The Ole Miss product is fourth at +500, but some analysts have him going first at No. 11 to the Washington Commanders. That's a reasonable projection.

Is Matt Corral a top-10 pick in NFL Draft?

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral - 2022 NFL Draft prospect

Very few scouts and analysts believe any of this year's quarterbacks are worth a top-ten pick.

For one, there isn't a clear-cut #1 in the group. Secondly, none of them have the ultimate "wow" factor and big-play ability to set themselves apart from the others. Lastly, the top of the draft isn't heavy with teams in need of a quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers at No. 3 could use a change at the position, but it doesn't seem wise to draft one that high. The Denver Broncos at No. 9 are a possibility. The safest bet is Washington at No. 11 or New Orleans Saints at No. 15.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@bookies) Matt Corral is (+900) to be the next quarterback of the New Orleans Saints Matt Corral is (+900) to be the next quarterback of the New Orleans Saints 👀(@bookies) https://t.co/rpThSVTptF

Matt Corral had a slow start in college and didn't start to take off until 2020. He has had 3,330+ yards in each of his last two seasons and finished strong in 2021 with 3,343 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 rushing touchdowns.

His stats were better than Malik Willis, who transferred from Auburn to Liberty to salvage his own career. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett had a long college career but only had one star-studded season in 2021, recording 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns.

In the end, Corral has the arm strength, mobility, and playmaking ability to be a starter in the NFL, but his rough journey to this point is why most teams won't take him in the first ten picks. He also likely won't be prepared to be an instant starter as a rookie.

Edited by Adam Dickson