What is Matt Milano's 40 time? Comparing speed stats with Fred Warner's 40 time

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano has a 40-yard dash time of 4.67 seconds. The Boston College alum was one of the fastest players at his position, and he did all that on a stocky 6-foot, 223 pounds frame.

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds. Fred Warner did this on a 6-3, 236 pounds frame.

Now that we've analyzed the two linebackers' 40-yard dash times, let's look at their player profiles.

Matt Milano's prospect profile

Coming into the NFL, Matt Milano was seen as a talented and versatile linebacker. He was a decent prospect. However, Milano was viewed as undersized for the linebacker spot but extremely tough and aggressive.

He was a little tight-hipped and struggled to finish tackles that weren't right in front of him, but he brought as much pound-for-pound force behind his tackles as anyone in his draft class. Matt Milano was a productive player with good instincts and a nose for the ball.

His core strengths are:

Accelerates through contact

Form tackler looking to strike, lift, and bury

Good straight-line speed and revved motor for extended tackle range

Heat-seeking missile who looks for contact

Reacts quickly to play-action screen passes and reverses

His major flaws are:

He has a bad habit of ducking his head into crunching tackles rather than seeing what he hits

He needs to add a little more size to his frame

Tightly wound with average change-of-direction talent

Fred Warner's player profile

Back then, Fred Warner's professional football career largely depended on how the San Francisco 49ers utilized his unique skills. While most saw him as an outside linebacker, Warner moved around like a significant safety. With his instincts and cover skills in space, finding a hybrid role in sub-packages proved to be where he is best utilized.

Warner's size, speed and Combine work played into his draft value more heavily than many other prospects. He was tipped to find immediate employment as a backup who could help on special teams.

His core strengths are:

Change of direction comes relatively easy for him in space

Gets good production check marks over the past three years

He plays with plus instincts

Solid athletic ability

Team captain and active tackler

His major flaws are:

Picks and chooses when to thump

Tackle consistency may be a concern at the next level

Unclear what his best positional fit is

