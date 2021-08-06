What are the new stadium rules for Washington Football Team ticket holders?

The Washington Football Team, who have already dropped their mascot's name to be more inclusive, have made another major announcement. This announcement, however, is in regards to their fans and the dress codes they will be enforcing this preseason and regular season.

Fans weren't in attendance at FedEx Field in 2020, the first season with the team's new name, "Washington Football Team." This season, fans will be welcomed back in the stands this season, but there is something in particular that the team wants fans to come without.

The Washington Football Team announced that starting this week, with an open training camp practice, fans will not be permitted to wear anything that could be considered inconsiderate to the Native American community.

This includes Native American headresses, and face and body paint that fans sometimes adorned to show their loyalty to the team. Instead, the Washington Football Team would prefer fans to come in their team colors, burgundy and gold, to show support.

This will be the second consecutive season that the team will just be referred to as the Washington Football Team. It may be a good thing for the team, however, seeing as they won the NFC East title in 2020 without an official mascot.

The organization announced earlier this offseason that it won't officially announce a mascot for the team until the 2022 NFL season. Several mascot ideas have been thrown around, but nothing has been made official yet. The Washington Football Team said earlier this month that they have ruled out "Warriors" as a possible team name option, claiming it was still a little too close to their former name.

The Washington Football Team isn't the only team to officially change their name out of respect for the Native American community. Just a few weeks ago, the MLB's Cleveland Indians announced that they will be changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians, which will be official at the start of the 2022 MLB season.

It remains to be seen if the Kansas City Chiefs, who play at Arrowhead Stadium, make any name changes. There have been calls to do so, especially after Washington took the name "Redskins" out.

