NFL teams that changed names without moving locations

With anticipation swirling over the new mascot team name for the Washington Football Team comes the discussion of other team names in the NFL. There are teams that moved cities and in doing so changed names.

For example, the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee and became the Titans. However, throughout the history of the NFL, there have been teams that haven't moved cities and have garnered new mascot names,, which is the route Washington are taking right now, even if that has taken them a few seasons to do so.

Teams that changed their mascots while staying in the same city

There are three teams in the NFL that have changed their mascots in their current location. They are the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were originally the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the name too similar with the city's Major League Baseball team, owner Art Rooney decided to change the NFL team's name in 1940.

After taking into consideration several mascot names, the organization decided on 'Steelers' to honor the steel city and all of the steel workers, as well as the fans, in the Pittsburgh area. Fans who suggested the name Steelers won season tickets in the inaugural season of the new team rebranding.

The New York Jets were originally named the Titans of New York when they played at the Polo Grounds. When they moved to Shea Stadium, they also changed their team name; they were called the Jets in 1963 to represent the aircraft in the skies above.

The Jets also changed their team colors from black and yellow to the nostalgic green and white, which they still wear today. The Jets' team logo has had some changes throughout the years, with the more modern logo spelling out 'JETS'.

The Chicago Bears' original team name was 'Chicago Staleys'. Staley is the name of the company in which the owner of the team also founded. When the team moved into Wrigley Field in 1922, the team name was changed to the Chicago Bears.

This was due to the fact that they were sharing a stadium with the MLB team, the Chicago Cubs, and at that point in time when teams shared stadiums, they made their mascot names relative to each other.

The Washington Football Team will now be the next team in the National Football League history to change their mascot name without moving cities. Of course, this team name change is in due to the respect and honor that they want to give the Native American community.

