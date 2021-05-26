What are NFL OTAs and how do they work?

Organized team activities (OTAs) in the NFL include in-person meetings and classroom instructions to help NFL players improve during the off-season. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions this season, no live contact is allowed during OTAs.

Teams are allowed to hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. The players must receive COVID-19 tests and follow all the protocols set in place by the NFL. OTAs are nine weeks in length and primarily voluntary outside of mandatory mini-camps.

The NFL has broken down off-season organized team activities into three different phases. Here's how the NFL's OTAs will work during the 2021 off-season.

When do NFL OTAs start, and what are the three phases?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance working out at OTAs

Organized team activities began on April 19th. Activities during this time were all voluntary and virtual. The NFL has entered the third phase of OTAs. Here, we take a look at how each stage of the NFL's OTAs works during the 2021 off-season.

The first phase - four weeks (April 19th to May 14th)

-- Virtual meetings

-- Two hours per day at the team's direction

-- No on-field drills or work with coaches

-- Facility and weight room capacity limits remain in place.

-- NFL teams must make an effort to have the COVID-19 vaccine available to players, staff, and families during the first phase of OTAs.

The second phase - one week (May 17th to May 21st)

-- Virtual Meetings

-- On-field drills with coaches as per CBA rules

-- There shouldn't be any contact or teaching happening during this time.

The third phase - four weeks (May 24th to June 18th)

-- Traditional OTAs - players are still required to avoid contact but can practice at full speed.

-- NFL teams can choose between in-person meetings or virtual meetings.

-- During the third phase, the mandatory minicamps start.

COVID-19 protocols

-- Players are required to do daily testing with the Mesa test

-- Staff vaccination protocols

-- Other regular-season protocols are also in place

-- Social distancing, facial coverings, etc.

Payment for workout bonuses

Some NFL players have workout bonuses attached to their contracts to encourage participation in off-season activities. If an NFL player wants to receive their workout bonus, they must attend a certain number of organized team activities. OTAs may be voluntary, but they count towards missed workouts with respect to the bonus.