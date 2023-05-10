What is NFL’s clear bag policy? Details about the league’s great initiative for fans

As the NFL schedule for 2023 looks to drop, fans might want to familiarize themselves with the rules for attending any of the games they want to. What about a revitalized Lamar Jackson taking on a fiery Joe Burrow? How about Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets?

In any of these games, fans might want to remember that, due to security reasons, covered bags are not allowed. While the NFL still maintains and prefers that fans do not come with a bag during gameday, they have an exception that they have made with the clear bag policy. There are further exceptions for medical and childcare needs.

Each family member can bring a clear bag to the stadium based on the following parameters:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags will be available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com), or

No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag. The bag literally must be all clear.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Logo can only be on one side of the bag.

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

What is prohibited under the NFL clear bag policy?

Based on the requirements given on the NFL website, and as outlined above, the bag has to be fully clear so it can be examined from the outside. Therefore, nothing should obstruct the view including anything on the exterior.

For that reason, the logos can only be on one side so that the view from the other side remains unobstructed.

Items prohibited by the league under the clear bag policy include:

purses larger than a clutch bag

coolers

briefcases

backpacks

fanny packs

diaper bags - diapers can be carried in a clear bag

cinch bags

non-approved seat cushions - large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

luggage of any kind

computer bags and camera bags

any bag larger than the permissible size

Exceptions and allowances under the NFL clear bag policy

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7

There are some exceptions to the rule for special medical equipment that a fan may need to carry at all times. However, they will be allowed through only after proper inspection. The NFL will have individuals screened at stadium entrances for medically necessary items.

This policy does not affect tailgate activities in any way. Fans can still enjoy them in the parking lots.

With this policy, the league is only putting some requirements on the bags that can be allowed inside the stadiums. It does not prohibit any general items that one can bring with them on the day of the game. So, for example, keys, makeup, feminine products, comb, phone, wallet, credit cards, etc. can be carried in person.

One can carry a blanket on their arms as well, if it does not fit in the bag. Things like binoculars and cameras are allowed in the stadium as well, but without the case. Fans may carry smartphones and tablets as well.

While large traditional seat covers are not allowed, clear seat cushions and seat pads without pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers are permitted. The club guest services office can verify the seat covers.

The implementation of and execution of this clear bag policy by the NFL ensures that fans can have the best experience watching football. However, one should always check with their individual clubs and stadiums before proceeding to attend a game.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes