What is the NFL's latest QB sneak controversy all about? Recapping drama around the move as teams rush to imitate Eagles

The NFL has seen its fair share of team tactics and on-field strategies through the years. However, the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback sneak has become the talk of the town in recent seasons.

The mechanics of the move involve a signal caller sneakily thrusting forward under center, while his teammates push him from behind. The Eagles have had plenty of success in games with Jalen Hurts plunging forward in 1-yard situations to either get a first down or a touchdown.

Now, several other teams are also looking to implement this effective method.

Interestingly, the first time that the quarterback sneak was executed was in 1912. At the time, Yale quarterback Graham Winkelbaum used it in a game against rival Harvard.

However, the NFL did not allow assisting a ball carrier by pushing, pulling or carrying the runner until 2005. Since the rule change, there have been a few teams that use the quarterback sneak to gain an advantage on the field.

Nonetheless, there has been some controversy over the move among some fans and teams alike. A few have also called for the play to be banned from the NFL.

Some believe that the technique is simply fooling the team, while others have pointed out that the maneuver could lead to injuries for the quarterback.

Is the QB sneak rule legal in the NFL?

As things stand, the quarterback sneak rule is legal in the NFL. While there are a few textbook rules about the offensive team making contact with the ball carrier, nothing states that it is illegal to push the carrier.

However, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to have mastered the quarterback sneak in recent years with Jalen Hurts. Their success rate has been much better than the other teams and they continue implementing this tactic in critical situations.

Last season, Philadelphia shoved Hurts into a sneak 41 times and converted 37 of those chances into first downs or touchdowns. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle.

Nonetheless, the Eagles will continue using the tactic whenever they can in the ongoing campaign.