What is the NFL's Rooney Rule? All about league's requirements for head coach hires 

The NFL postseason is in the Divisional Round, and some teams that are not participating in the postseason have seen a swift turnover of coaches.

Some of the league's well-known coaches will have another opportunity to manage an NFL team before the 2024 season, with less well-known up-and-coming coaches also taking over for other open spots. However, it's essential to keep in mind the Rooney Rule, which is among the most crucial factors NFL teams need to take into account while looking for a new coach.

The purpose of the policy was to boost the proportion of minority candidates seeking NFL coaching positions. It bears the name of Dan Rooney, the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner and chairman of the league's workplace diversity committee at the time.

The initial policy obliged every team with a coaching opening to speak with at least one minority prospect before finalizing a new hire, but it has undergone various adjustments over time.

The Rooney Rule was modified six years after it was put into effect, forcing each team to examine at least two external minority applicants for general manager roles and similar front office roles.

In 2024, there are three major components guiding the Rooney Rule. They are:

#1 - Every team in the league is required to give consideration to a minimum of two minority applicants for coaching openings and a minimum of one minority candidate for coordinator jobs.

Furthermore, interviews must be conducted with a minimum of one minority or female prospect for leadership roles like president and senior executives.

#2 - For available quarterback coach positions, NFL teams are mandated to examine outside female candidates or members of underrepresented groups.

#3 - An NFL team will get a two-year third-round compensatory draft selection if a talented personnel develops and goes on to become general manager or coach of another NFL team.

A team would also be awarded a three-year third-round compensatory pick if it loses both a coach and a personnel member to another team.

When did the NFL put the Rooney Rule in place?

The Rooney Rule was first put into place in 2003 as a reaction to the firings of coaches Dennis Green and Tony Dungy by the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively.

The NFL implemented the concept in an attempt to create a large, long-lasting talent pool for all organizational levels. It encourages varied leadership among NFL teams so that deserving applicants — particularly African-Americans — have the chance to demonstrate that they have the abilities and credentials needed to succeed.

Multiple NFL teams have employed African-American coaches since the policy's inception. The overall proportion of black coaches rose from 6% to 22% at the start of the 2006 season, with the Rooney Rule in full effect.