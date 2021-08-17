Which NFL teams are in need of a quarterback?

Going into the first week of the NFL preseason, every team seemed quite confident about their quarterback situation. Each team had reason to believe that their group could work out to be great this year.

However, reality can be a cruel and unusual punishment. After the first week of the NFL preseason, here are three teams that should be looking for a new quarterback.

#1 - Baltimore Ravens

Whatever the Ravens thought they had at backup quarterback should now be replaced with a need to find someone new. Trace McSorely and Tyler Huntley are currently in competition for backup quarterback position. However, there are reasons that prove neither player is the solution.

Trace McSorely showed last season that he could not run an NFL offense with any efficiency. Those who watched him in the game can concur. In the game against the Ravens, McSorely threw an interception and no touchdowns in limited reps against backups. With a back injury now keeping him out for the rest of the preseason, his availability has also come into question.

Tyler Huntley, on the other hand, is a third-string backup quarterback. Third-string backup quarterbacks almost never workout and rarely win games for their teams. Put simply, the Ravens should be looking anywhere else in the NFL but in their current locker room for their 2021 backup quarterback.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Hall of Fame game was not a great showing for the Cowboys' backup quarterbacks. Week One of the NFL preseason was not much better. The Cowboys are currently hoping for either Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush or Ben DiNucci to step up. After two games, it is clear that all three quarterbacks are performing poorly.

This week's game against the Arizona Cardinals confirms it, as none of the three quarterbacks completed more than 60 percent of their passes. Ben DiNucci threw for a touchdown but only completed six of 14 throws in the game. If the quarterback cannot complete about 60 percent of their pass attempts, their team is likely not winning the game.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks need answers behind Russell Wilson. Currently, the backup is expected to be Geno Smith. But after a shaky NFL preseason game in which he only completed 40 percent of his passes, the Seahawks should be shopping for another solution.

Basically, if anything happens to Russell Wilson for any length of time, the Seahawks' season is over. This is especially likely considering the strength of the division as a whole. The Seahawks cannot win the division with Geno Smith. They may even struggle to even win a game with him.

