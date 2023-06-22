What was the Peyton Manning Omaha GIF all about? Revisiting why Broncos legend went viral

Peyton Manning is a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and a two-time Super Bowl winner. All of that is terrific, but these days, you're much more likely to catch him in an advertisement or simply discussing NFL games.

In 2012, Peyton Manning started using the term "Omaha" as an audible indication at the line of scrimmage during his playing career.

Manning was quizzed about what "Omaha" signified in a March 2017 interview at the Adobe Summit, and unexpectedly, he responded.

The term "Omaha" in its auditory sense, according to Manning, "was kind of underwhelming. We were searching for a rhythmic, three-syllable term that would indicate that the play was shifting. The offensive lineman must now get ready because there are only a few seconds left on the clock."

Beyond Manning's wildest dreams, the term has become so popular that numerous GIFs have been created using it.

Since then, Manning has adopted the name Omaha Productions for his entertainment business and appeared in a Workday advertisement that parodied his well-known pre-snap audible. In the video, Manning urges his coworkers to "Double our investment in Omaha."

Peyton Manning's NFL legacy

Peyton Manning had a successful, lengthy NFL career, guiding two teams to Super Bowl glory.

The Hall of Fame quarterback set the standard for all quarterbacks who came after him with his unmatched mental fervor and total dominance on the field. He also left the sport as one of the best players ever.

betr @betr Peyton Manning in Omaha for the CWS after watching the Finals in Denver. Man’s living the dream Peyton Manning in Omaha for the CWS after watching the Finals in Denver. Man’s living the dream 🙌 https://t.co/dOJYCQBMzl

Manning owned the NFL's mark for passing yards, touchdown passes and quarterback victories at the time of his retirement.

From 1998 until 2011, Manning played with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected first in the 1998 NFL draft. After suffering a devastating injury that caused him to sit out the whole of 2011 season with the Colts, Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012.

In 10 regular season contests during the last year of his career, Manning completed just 59.8% of his throws while tossing 17 interceptions and just nine scores.

In his 18th season as an NFL quarterback, Manning clearly began to deteriorate, but he really had little left to prove. In his career, he completed 71,940 passes for 539 touchdowns and a passer rating of of 96.5.

