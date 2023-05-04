What is the NFL's pink pill? All you need to know about legal painkillers in the league

The term 'pink pills' in the NFL is just a coded way of saying Toradol, a legal painkiller that many NFL players use and a few abuse. Pink pills have been around for ages, and help Gridiron players numb the pain from harsh tackles and off-the-cuff movements.

The use of pink pills feels like a necessary evil for pro football players, as almost every league player has played through injury at some point in their career. However, over the past couple of years, some players have voiced their displeasure regarding the notorious drug.

Which NFL player has called out Pink Pills?

A number of players have, but the most blatant of these callouts was by former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryon Jones, who was critical of how the league handles many of its injured players, saying:

"Today, I can not run or jump due to my injuries sustained playing in the league. DO NOT take the pills they hand you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications... Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

This was an emotional statement from a seasoned Pro, and it just goes to show the drawbacks of overusing or misusing the dreaded pills. Fellow Philadelphia Eagles former LB and television personality Emmanuel Acho also gave his opinion in a Twitter video posted shortly after Bryon Jones's statement.

What has the NFL Players Association said about pink pills?

In 2021, the NFLPA sent a memorandum to all active players about the dreaded pills. The memo cites “The risk of Toradol causing major bleeding" and recommends limiting the use of the medication by players. It also states Toradol should not be used before, during, or after NFL games or practices to reduce anticipated pain.

The NFLPA's statement did not come as a surprise, as numerous NFL players have described Toradol use in the NFL as rampant and harmful. Formal Pro Albert Haynesworth, who recently had a kidney transplant, said he believes the drug played a part in his kidney disease.

It remains to be seen whether the National Football League will step in and curb the abuse of pink pills to preserve the long-term health of players that have given their all to the game of American football.

