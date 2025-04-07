  • home icon
  • What positions do the Buccaneers need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Baker Mayfield and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 07, 2025 15:19 GMT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been perennial postseason contenders since Tom Brady's time. They've continued the good work under Baker Mayfield and remain the team to beat in the NFC South.

However, in order to get back to Super Bowl contention, the Buccaneers need to ace this year's draft (and possibly the next). This year's draft is filled with potential game changers at numerous positions.

With that in mind, let's look at the positions the Buccaneers could improve via the upcoming draft.

What positions do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to draft?

3. Edge Rusher

The Buccaneers have a pass rush problem. It was painfully obvious in their wildcard round game loss to the Washington Commanders, and fixing that problem should be high on the list for defensive-minded coach Todd Bowles.

One edge rusher that could be an asset for the Bucs is Texas standout Barryn Sorrell.

He was a key part of the Longhorns' run to the college football semifinals. The Longhorns' pass rusher ended the 2024 college football season with nine sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 51 pressures. He could be an asset at the next level with the right coaching and mentorship.

2. Cornerback

The Buccaneers have one of the best one-two punches at wide receiver in the NFL. However, the same cannot be said on the other side of the ball.

The Buccaneers sorely lack ball-hawking cornerback talent on their roster, and they must correct this flaw in this year's draft. Kansas' Mello Dotson could be a fine addition to the roster.

Dotson racked up nine interceptions and 20 forced incompletions during his last two seasons at Kansas. There's no reason why he can't replicate some of that with the Tampa Bay Bucs for the foreseeable future.

1. Linebacker

Lavonte David is a Tampa Bay legend. The shifty LB has led the Buccaneers' defense for over a decade, and hardly shows signs of tiring.

However, David isn't immortal, and the time might be right to draft his potential long-term replacement. Alabama's Jihaad Campbell could be the one for the task.

Campbell was a force of nature for the Crimson Tide in 2025. The LB totaled 62 solo tackles, 37 run stops, and he missed a mere four tackles all season. Furthermore, the Bucs can get him on the roster and ensure that he learns from David for the rest of the franchise legend's stint on the team.

