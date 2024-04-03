What positions do the Buccaneers need to draft? Exploring the Tampa Bay team's needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers performed well above expectations in 2023, making a deep postseason run with Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Todd Bowles and Co. will look to improve their fortunes in 2024, especially after signing Mayfield and franchise legend Mike Evans to long-term deals.

Their first point of call will be the 2024 NFL Draft, where they will get the chance to shore up some holes on their roster. They have pressing needs in three significant positions: outside linebacker, center and guard.

In this article, we explore the Buccaneers' needs and how they can resolve them via the upcoming Draft. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Breaking down Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

Here's a look at the Buccaneers' needs in the upcoming Draft:

#1 Outside linebacker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finally released Pro Bowl OLB Shaquil Barrett, leaving a gaping hole in the position.

Of course, 2023 draftee Yaya Diaby had an impressive rookie season, amassing 7.5 sacks. However, with Barrett gone, the Bucs need a true game-changer in this position.

The Buccaneers should look for a stellar outside linebacker prospect in the second or third round. They might get a player in a similar mold to Barrett on Day 2.

#2 Center

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given Baker Mayfield a lucrative contract extension. The former first-round pick enjoyed a Pro Bowl season in 2023, so it's high time the franchise surround Mayfield with elite talent at the center.

The Buccaneers need a higher pick to select one of the elite centers in the first round. However, this year's Draft is filled with potential Pro Bowlers in the later rounds.

The Bucs should closely examine Zach Frazier, a West Virginia center. Frazier was spectacular in college, only allowing three sacks in 1,277 pass-blocking snaps. He could be Tampa Bay's long-term answer to the center position.

Expand Tweet

#3 Guard

The guard position is the last major positional group in Tampa Bay that needs addressing. The Bucs have Sua Opeta and Cody Mauch as starters, but there's obvious room for improvement in the unit.

The Bucs can shore up the guard position by selecting a rookie protector on Day 2. One prospect that makes loads of sense is Kansas State's Cooper Beebe. Beebe could come in and instantly take over Opeta's spot at left guard.

Beebe would shore up the Buccaneers' protection down the middle, giving Mayfield ample time to throw the ball.