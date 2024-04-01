What positions do the Cowboys need to draft? Exploring Dallas' team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys fans have already been pump-faked by owner Jerry Jones once; they'll be hoping that the reverse is the case in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. The Cowboys are coming off another disappointing postseason, bowing out at the first hurdle in their latest Super Bowl push.

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the most complete rosters in the league. However, there's always room for improvement in the NFL. With the defensive line, offensive line, and running back positions needing improvement via the 2024 NFL draft, let's take a look in more detail.

Breaking down Dallas Cowboys' needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at the Cowboys' needs in the 2024 NFL draft:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

#1, Defensive line

The Dallas Cowboys lost some key players on the defensive line due to their dire salary cap situation. Hence, they'll need to plug in those gaps via the 2024 NFL draft.

Jerry Jones knows that it's hard to win football games without dominating the trenches. Hence, the franchise will be looking for defensive linemen who play their brand of football in the draft.

#2, Offensive line

On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Dallas Cowboys are also lacking top-notch offensive linemen. This is a significant cause for concern for the franchise, as they've been known for their O-line in the past.

The Cowboys have significant holes to plug in at the guard and center positions. Luckily for them, this year's draft is filled with stellar offensive line talent, and the Cowboys could find solid prospects across multiple rounds.

#3, Running back

For the second straight year, the Cowboys have lost a Pro Bowl-caliber running back. Last year, Ezekiel Elliott was released, and this year, Tony Pollard joined the Tennessee Titans via free agency.

This leaves the Cowboys with unproven RBs Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle. They'll certainly need to dip their hands into the running back draft class in order to find the new Zeek or Pollard.

The Cowboys are historically a team that relies on their running game and their QBs handing off the ball. It'll be a major surprise if they don't pick a top-five caliber running back in this year's draft.