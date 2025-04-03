What positions do the Vikings need to draft? Exploring the biggest needs for Kevin O'Connell and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft

Three weeks before the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have recruited well in free agency but have holes they need to address on their roster, even though their four picks rank lowest among the 32 clubs in the league.

It shouldn't be difficult for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to add more picks when necessary and use more capital to push up and pick players with value.

The team is now concentrating on which positions they need to bolster through the draft, so we examine Minnesota's top draft needs.

Positions of need for the Minnesota Vikings in the draft

1) Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings' cornerback position is one of the few that still requires improvement. All three of Minnesota's top cornerbacks in the 2024 campaign had contracts that were about to expire. Only Byron Murphy Jr. was re-signed, while Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore were allowed to walk.

Murphy's retention is crucial for the Vikings, who also acquired Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. However, Minnesota still has to add additional depth in the NFL Draft.

2) Defensive tackle

The Vikings signed defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in free agency. While they are both excellent additions, they aren't permanent options because they are both over 30 and coming off injury-plagued seasons.

Adding a much younger defensive lineman early in the draft will give the Vikings more security. This position isn't as important as it was before the start of free agency because of the acquisitions of Allen and Hargrave, but it's a safer route to take in the long run.

3) Running back

Aaron Jones is undoubtedly no longer a long-term player at 30, and he may soon start to show signs of less explosiveness. Given the caliber of this running back class, the Minnesota Vikings will be wise to select a much younger and skilled running back to complement Jones in the draft.

4) Safety

The Minnesota Vikings saw Cam Bynum leave in free agency to join the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Although the team has 36-year-old Harrison Smith and Theo Jackson as options, it's imperative to acquire a youngster to enhance depth at the position.

Smith may not be able to play as many snaps at age 36 as he did in his younger years. Bringing in a rookie who might learn from the seasoned defensive back would be advantageous for the team.

5) Wide receiver

Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson are already the Minnesota Vikings' top two wide receivers, but there's no reliable option behind the two.

Jalen Nailor was the third option in 2024 and recorded six touchdown catches but struggled with drops. The team must take action to increase the depth front, at least to serve as competition for Nailor.

