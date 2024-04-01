What positions do the Vikings need to draft? Exploring Minnesota's team needs in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings had a disappointing 2023 NFL season despite showing early promise to start the year. The Vikings' season was derailed by injuries to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, and they ended the year by missing the postseason.

Hence, the 2024 NFL Draft will be important for the Vikings, as they need reinforcements for the quarterback, guard and cornerback positions. This article will answer how they can solve such needs in the upcoming Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Minnesota Vikings’ needs in the 2024 NFL Draft

1. Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings have lost Kirk Cousins, one of the most reliable starters in the NFL, who has taken his talents to the Atlanta Falcons. Hence, the Vikings will search for a new starting QB.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

There are a host of solid QB prospects in this year's Draft, and the Vikings might need to trade up to get their guy. With the right combination of picks, the Vikings can start their rebuild by selecting one of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, J. J. McCarthy, or Bo Nix. Whichever QB they pick will enter a battle with Sam Darnold to earn the QB1 slot for Week 1.

2. Guard

The Vikings could use some help at the guard position. Ed Ingram is their starting guard, and he's yet to build on the promise of his college days. The other guards on the roster are inexperienced or not at a playoff-caliber level.

The Vikings need to prioritize this position, as it'll be unfortunate if their QB gets hurt in the future due to a weak blindside guard.

3. Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings ranked 24th in the NFL in coverage grade last season. It shows what the team could do with additions to that side of the ball.

Mekhi Blackmon showed flashes of his potential in year one, but the team will need more from his positional group. This year's Draft class could be more stacked at cornerback. But there should be some uncut gems available in the later rounds.