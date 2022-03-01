"I like the fit with him there" - NFL analyst predicts who Saints will draft at QB 

The New Orleans Saints may be seeking out a new quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

If New Orleans do decide to draft a quarterback, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks they will go with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“You get to Kenny Pickett with the Saints," Jeremiah stated. "You know it feels like to me, this is kind of not a rebuild. But definitely kind of a new chapter here with Dennis Allen taking over. They don't have their quarterback answer there. And I think when you look at playing indoors, playing and where they're going to play in that division, I think it suits Kenny Pickett with his skill set of not having an overpowering arm but really good accuracy and decision making. So I like the fit with him there.”

New Orleans need a quarterback since it looks like starter Jameis Winston is leaving and the answer doesn't appear to be Taysom Hill.

Hill started for the Saints after Winston was hurt, but his play wasn't good enough to get them to the playoffs. Before he injured his ACL, Winston was having a pretty good year, throwing for almost 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. If Winston doesn't return, Pickett might be the guy the franchise needs.

Pickett threw for over 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns. With those numbers, however, he may go early in the draft before New Orleans can get to him.

If Pickett is unavailable, who else could the Saints pick?

Damien Bartonek 🇺🇦 @DABartonek I think people are starting to overthink Kenny Pickett a bit too much. I guess that's common around this time of year, but don't overthink this eval. Dude will be a high-floor starting caliber QB in the NFL, imo.



Would be shocked if he didn’t work out at the next level tbh. I think people are starting to overthink Kenny Pickett a bit too much. I guess that’s common around this time of year, but don’t overthink this eval. Dude will be a high-floor starting caliber QB in the NFL, imo. Would be shocked if he didn’t work out at the next level tbh.

What other quarterback could the New Orleans Saints take in the draft?

Another name that may interest New Orleans fans in the quarterback sweepstakes is Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.

Corral is not only a good runner, which he is known for, but he is a great passer, too. He threw for over 3,300 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Corral would also be following in the footsteps of another Ole Miss great, and that would be Archie Manning, who was the starter for New Orleans back in the 70s and the 80s.

Another possibility is free agency or a trade. Russell Wilson is a name that excites many New Orleans fans, especially since he has indicated that he wants out of Seattle and the Saints might be one of his landing spots.

Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm Teams that have no shot of making the Super Bowl in 2022:



Bears, Buccaneers, Commanders, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans, Vikings



***unless they trade for Aaron Rodgers/Russell Wilson or sign Deshaun Watson*** Teams that have no shot of making the Super Bowl in 2022:Bears, Buccaneers, Commanders, Dolphins, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Lions, Panthers, Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans, Vikings***unless they trade for Aaron Rodgers/Russell Wilson or sign Deshaun Watson***

Wilson is a proven leader and has led his team to two Super Bowls, winning one. He could make an immediate impact on this veteran team. Unlike Corral or Pickett, the team won't have to wait for him to grow and develop into a good quarterback.

However, this all hinges on whether or not Jameis Winston decides to leave New Orleans.

