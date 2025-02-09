What radio station is Eagles vs Chiefs on? Full details on 2025 Super Bowl coverage

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will lock horns at the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday. The big game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Those who want to listen to the game on national radio can tune in to SiriusXM radio station, with the national coverage provided by Westwood One on channel 88. Fans in Philadelphia can tune in to channel 225, while locals in Kansas City can catch it on channel 226.

Here's a look at the Westwood One gameday broadcast schedule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2:00 p.m. ET: “Super Bowl Preview” with Scott Graham, Ross Tucker, and Kurt Warner

3:00 p.m. ET: “Super Bowl Insider” with Scott Graham and Devin McCourty

4:00 p.m. ET: “Super Sunday” pregame show hosted by Scott Graham

5:00 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LIX Game Broadcast with Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, Laura Okmin, Scott Graham, and Devin McCourty

6:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LIX Kickoff

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kevin Harlan will provide the play-by-play commentary while Kurt Warner will handle the analysis. Laura Okmin will report from the sidelines and Gene Steratore will serve as the rules analyst. Scott Graham and Devin McCourty will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage live from Caesars Superdome.

The Super Bowl will also air on the Eagles Radio Network flagship station on 94.1 WIP-FM and the Chiefs Radio Network flagship station on 96.5 KFNZ-FM. There will be a separate broadcast on 97.3 ESPNRadio.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for 2025 Super Bowl

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will lead his team's offense at Super Bowl 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs vs. Eagles 2025 Super Bowl clash will be broadcast on FOX, where Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analysis) will handle the coverage. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

The big game will live stream on several online platforms including Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback