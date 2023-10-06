What is Ryan Poles' ethnicity? All about Bears GM's personal life

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles is an African American. The Bears hired the experienced executive on January 25, 2022. With this hire, Poles became the first African-American to hold the general manager position in the Bears' 101-year history.

Ryan Poles was drafted in to replace former Bears GM Ryan Pace, who was fired along with head coach Matt Nagy due to the Bears' abysmal 6-11 record in the 2021 NFL season.

Ryan Poles' net worth

According to "Popular Bio," Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has an estimated net worth of $3 million. This net worth has been acquired, thanks to his over a decade's worth of work in the National Football League.

Ryan Poles has been in the NFL since 2009, when the Kansas City Chiefs employed him as a scouting assistant. He eventually rose through the ranks to become the executive director of player personnel before getting poached by the Bears in 2022.

Ryan Poles Executive Career

Ryan Poles sometimes had dreams of working in the front office. Instead, the New York native desired to make a name for himself on the Gridiron. Poles played college football for Boston College from 2003 to 2007. He then declared for the 2008 NFL Draft but went undrafted. The Chicago Bears then signed Poles as an undrafted free agent to start the season. Unfortunately, he didn't cut the 53-man roster, and that was the end of his NFL playing dreams.

Poles didn't let that put him down, as he returned to Boston College as a graduate assistant and became involved in recruiting.

He was eventually noticed by the Kansas City Chiefs and was hired as a scouting assistant under general manager Scott Pioli. That was the opportunity that he needed, and he proceeded to earn promotions at a rapid rate. He was promoted to college scouting coordinator in 2010, director of college scouting in 2016, and executive director of player personnel in 2021.

Poles was instrumental in scouting some of the Chiefs' best players such as Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill. He was even rumored to be a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings GM position before the Bears swooped in on January 25, 2022.

The 38-year-old has been decent in his time with the Bears, trying to ensure that the team ascends from the doldrums of the NFL. He traded the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for the 9th overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a 2024 1st round pick, a 2024 2nd round pick, and WR D. J. Moore ahead of the 2023 Draft. The move was a bold one and shows the kind of GM that Poles is, one that isn't reluctant to take risks to improve his franchise.