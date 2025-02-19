What’s the average height and weight for an NFL QB? Establishing baselines ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

In addition to having a better perspective over their offensive linemen, tall NFL quarterbacks have a clear edge over shorter ones thanks to their superior ability to spot targets that are within 20 yards or more of them.

With the NFL Combine around the corner once again, new NFL hopefuls will be measured and put through a variety of workouts that will reveal their athletic ability. Ahead of the annual occasion, let's take a look at the average height and weight of a quarterback in the NFL.

What is the average height and weight of an NFL quarterback?

The average height of a quarterback in the league is 6-foot-3, according to USA Today. The tallest quarterbacks in the NFL are typically around 6-foot-5 tall, while the shortest ones are around 5-foot-10. Tall quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who are regarded as some of the best in league history, are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively.

Among other important positions, the NFL quarterback position is squarely in the middle category of the weight rankings, with an average weight of 219.03 pounds.

Who are the tallest quarterbacks in NFL history?

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, two of the NFL's current starting quarterbacks, are tied for the league's tallest quarterbacks at 6-foot-6. Let's see where they rank among the tallest signal-callers to ever play in the league:

1) Dan McGwire (6 ft. 8 inches)

2) Frank Patrick (6 ft. 7 inches)

3) Brock Osweiler (6 ft. 7 inches)

4) Paxton Lynch (6 ft. 7 inches)

5) Mike Glennon (6 ft. 7 inches)

6) Justin Herbert (6 ft. 6 inches)

7) Trevor Lawrence (6 ft. 6 inches)

8) Derek Anderson (6 ft. 6 inches)

9) Nick Foles (6 ft. 6 inches)

10) Joe Flacco (6 ft. 6 inches)

Quarterbacks invited to the 2025 NFL Combine

All the college quarterbacks invited to the 2025 NFL Combine are listed below:

Brady Cook - Missouri

Cam Ward - Miami

Dillon Gabriel - Oregon

Graham Mertz - Florida

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Jaxson Dart - Mississippi

Kurtis Rourke - Indiana

Kyle McCord - Syracuse

Max Brosmer - Minnesota

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Riley Leonard - Notre Dame

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

Tyler Shough - Louisville

Will Howard - Ohio State

