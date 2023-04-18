What’s happening with Rams’ QB depth? NFL insider points to startling gaps in LA’s roster

The Rams had a disappointing 2022 season, to say the least, missing the playoffs after going 5-12.

The franchise is now facing an even bigger crisis as they have just 45 players under contract, the fewest in the NFL. One obvious concern is that they only have one quarterback - Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has an extensive injury history, which includes missing a large chunk of the 2022 season.

ESPN insider Field Yates noted that the team does have 11 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Yet, it won't do the job of filling some of the massive gaps on Los Angeles' roster.

Yates suggested that the team could go the UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) route to resolve the issue. UFDAs are typically pursued after the conclusion of the NFL draft, and the Los Angeles Rams need 90 players to be fully rostered ahead of the 2023 season.

They do have 11 picks in the draft, but their undrafted free agent class could be historic in size this year to fill out a 90-man roster.



The franchise notably traded three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason to the Miami Dolphins. Los Angeles will have $19.6 million of dead money since they moved Ramsey prior to June 1 and cap savings of $5.6 million.

The team also cut linebackers Leonard Floyd and Bobby Wagner. Floyd remains a free agent while Wagner rejoined the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

LA isn't in possession of a first-round selection for the seventh consecutive NFL draft. However, their 11 picks could go a long way in possible maneuvering in the draft by moving down and acquiring more picks.

Los Angeles has the fourth-highest total of dead cap money at almost $50.8 million. They cleared $61.2 million in cap space for the 2024 offseason after trading Ramsey and cutting Floyd and Wagner.

Trying to field a competitive roster for the upcoming season looks to be an uphill battle.

Sean McVay on the LA Rams roster in 2023

Head coach Sean McVay spoke on the issue of his roster entering the 2023 season and the approach:

“It’s something that you got to have the necessary agility, but it is something that we knew was inevitable, and ‘How do we really figure out how to have a more disciplined approach?’ Is the way that you look at it.”

The team hopes to have veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back under center in Week 1 after missing time with a concussion and neck injury. The question is what will Los Angeles do with their draft picks and whether they'll make a huge splash in the UDFA pool.

It seems a crazy situation for a team that won a Super Bowl in February 2022, and they are certainly a team in the spotlight this offseason.

