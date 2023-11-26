What is Sarah Jane Ramos' ethnicity? Dak Prescott's girlfriend's background explored

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys QB, is not one to frequently discuss personal matters. However, he just made his relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, public.

Ramos posted a series of images on Instagram on Nov. 18, beginning with one of her at the AT&T Stadium. The next pictures showed her and the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller sharing tender moments.

Prescott wrote, "So much to love in this post!" in response to the picture carousel. 'My love, welcome to the 30 club." He ended his message with a love emoticon.

Despite her birthplace being unknown, Ramos' Italian, Cuban and British ancestry is apparent from the flags she included in her Instagram account. She is now based in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to her Instagram account.

Based on her LinkedIn bio, Ramos is a Florida State University graduate. She worked in a variety of fields after graduation, such as working as a representative for Moët Hennessy and Diageo, among other alcohol businesses.

Currently, she is employed by Wine & Spirits, the biggest supplier of wine and spirits in North America. She founded and serves as CEO of SJ Designs as well.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend participates in volunteer activities on a regular basis. She serves on the food and beverage committee at a yearly charity event that supports Tampa's Children's Cancer Center.

Ramos also appears to enjoy playing sports. She has Instagram photos where she is seen playing golf and even visiting PGA events.

How long has Dak Prescott been dating Sarah Jane Ramos?

Dak Prescott is having possibly the best season of his career in 2023. With 23 touchdown passes, he leads the NFL in touchdowns. He has also led his club to an 8-3 record after their Thanksgiving Day win over the Washington Commanders.

Following an outstanding 40-0 Week 1 triumph against the New York Giants, Sarah Jane Ramos shared a photo of herself and Prescott on her Instagram story. That was the first time claims of a romantic relationship between the two surfaced.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, Ramos revealed on her Instagram page that she and Prescott are expecting their first child together—a baby girl.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am to be doing this with you!" Prescott wrote in the comment section of the post.