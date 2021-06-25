Which player has the most sold jersey ahead of the 2021 NFL season?

Ahead of every new NFL season, fans flock to sports stores and shopping websites to purchase jerseys of their favorite team.

Some choose their favorite player while others decide to go for the rookies. Some fans buy a new jersey because their favorite player leaves the team. Larger fan bases sell more jerseys and not just of one particular player but of all the stars on the team.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib's jersey was the top-selling in the NFL this week, according to Fanatics.com. Nassib posted a video earlier this week on his Instagram page to reveal that he is gay. In support of Nassib and his courage, fans quickly bought his jersey, making him the top seller of the week thus far.

Raiders’ Carl Nassib now has the top-selling NFL jersey across the Fanatics network both yesterday and today.



Top Selling NFL Jersey Entering 2021

Before the start of the 2020 season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaila had the top-selling jersey (both the home and away versions). But right behind him in the sales rankings was quarterback Tom Brady.

While Tom Brady's jersey has always been a top-seller, him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after only playing for one team his entire career, caused fans to hurry and buy a new jersey.

Tom Brady's jersey was the top-seller for the entire 2020-2021 season as well as the 2021 offseason. Brady's jersey sales numbers broke the record for jersey sales in the National Football League. This includes all versions of the Buccaneers' jersey: red, white and pewter jerseys.

Brady's jersey sales in 2020 broke Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' record from the 2018 season. Mahomes' jersey is still one of the top-selling jerseys in the National Football League.

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were twenty-eighth overall in overall jersey sales. But the addition of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski added a sense of excitement among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans.

In addition to Brady and Mahomes, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Nassib, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles were also among the top sellers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have also seen an increase in jersey sales. The addition of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne through the 2021 NFL draft and the acquisition of former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow has significantly boosted the Jaguars' jersey sales numbers.

