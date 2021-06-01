What is Spring League Football? 

The Spring League is a developmental professional football league in the United States that has been running since 2017. This year, the season runs from May 6th until the championship game on June 19th.

It provides another opportunity for NFL hopefuls to showcase their talents in front of league scouts. With the CFL and XFL still on hiatus, the role of the Spring League has become even more vital.

According to the league, over 100 players have been signed by NFL teams. The average age of the players is 24.

How many teams are involved?

The Spring League has eight teams across two conferences. The North division consists of the Alphas, Aviators, Conquerors and Linemen. The South division features the Blues, Jousters, Generals and Sea Lions.

The teams compete in a six-week regular season from two hub cities: the North Division in Indianapolis, Indiana and the South Division in Houston, Texas.

Catch the action live on FOX

The Spring League championship will be decided on Saturday, June 19th at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States. The championship game will be played at Rice Stadium in Texas.

High-profile players who have played in the Spring League

Over its six seasons, the Spring League has featured some big-name players such as former Texas A&M star quarterback Johnny Manziel, former Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy, former Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger and NFL running backs Fred Jackson and Ahmad Bradshaw.

Manziel played two games for Team South in April 2018 with mixed results and no return to the NFL.

Many of the team's coaches have NFL experience, including former New York Giants offensive coordinator and two-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Gilbride, and former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike Riley.