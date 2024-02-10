What does the Super Bowl MVP winner get? Full details on the Big Game 

The Super Bowl MVP trophy has been won by some of the biggest names in American football history. Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, and Patrick Mahomes are just a few of the past winners of the illustrious award.

The Super Bowl MVP receives a trophy, as no cash prize is attached to the award. However, winners used to receive a car, but the tradition was discontinued in 2015. That year, Tom Brady gifted Malcolm Butler his Super Bowl MVP car.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much money do players who lose the Super Bowl get?

It's a long and arduous road to the Super Bowl, with 32 teams competing for two slots in the big game. Hence, many NFL Hall of Famers ended their career without the distinction of winning the big game.

While losing sucks, at least players who lose in the Super Bowl receive a decent amount. According to reports, a Super Bowl loser receives $89,000 for his efforts. It, however, pales compared to the $164,000 each playing member of the Super Bowl-winning franchise receives.

Let's take a look at the payout for each postseason victory and Super Bowl loss in the 2024 postseason:

Wild-card winner (division champ): $50,500

Wild-card winner (non-division champ) and teams on first-round bye: $45,500

Divisional playoff winner: $50,500

Conference championship winner: $73,000

Super Bowl winner: $164,000

Super Bowl loser: $89,000

Expand Tweet

Super Bowl-winning teams with multiple Super Bowl MVPs

There's nothing more special than winning the Super Bowl as an NFL player. A big game ring is a treasured possession of players who have reached the pinnacle of football.

As you would expect, some franchises are known to get to the big game more often than others. Most times, it's a result of years of sustained dominance (Tom Brady's New England Patriots and Troy Aikman's Dallas Cowboys), and other times, it feels like lightning striking twice in the same spot (the Eli Manning led New York Giants). Here's a look at the NFL franchises with multiple Super Bowl MVPs:

Dallas Cowboys: 7

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

New England Patriots: 6

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Green Bay Packers: 4

New York Giants: 4

Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders: 3

Washington Redskins: 3

Denver Broncos: 3

Kansas City Chiefs: 3

Miami Dolphins: 2

Baltimore Ravens: 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2

St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams: 2