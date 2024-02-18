What was T.J. Hockenson's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Vikings TE's performance

T.J. Hockenson got four additional years ($66 million) on his contract in August 2023, demonstrating his importance to the Minnesota Vikings offense and their long-term prospects.

Only wide receiver Justin Jefferson amassed more receiving yards for the Vikings in 2023 than Hockenson (960). In addition, he had a career-high 95 receptions and five touchdowns.

One of the top tight ends assessed at the 2019 NFL Combine was T.J. Hockenson. He was known for being an excellent route runner and a tenacious blocker.

Many predicted that he would be a high-level starter when he entered the NFL and could end up being the best tight end in the history of the position.

Here are the official NFL Scouting Combine numbers for the 26-year-old tight end:

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 251 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Bench reps: 17 reps

Vertical jump: 37.5 inches

Broad jump: 123.0 inches

3-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Among tight ends who competed in the 40-yard sprint in 2019, Hockenson's timing of 4.70 placed him seventh. Scouts predicted that he would be an impact receiver and a first-round pick because of his impressive jumps, which included a second-place 37.5-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump.

In the end, Hockenson was selected with the eighth overall selection in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

T.J. Hockenson's college football stats

Iowa welcomed T.J. Hockenson as a true freshman in 2016. He was named the best tight end in college football in the United States, winning the John Mackey Award in 2018 as a sophomore.

Hockenson spent two seasons playing 26 games, 25 of which he started. In 2018, he ran once for a touchdown and finished with 73 receptions for 1,080 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2018, Hockenson had his best statistical season, starting all 13 games and finishing with 760 receiving yards, 49 receptions and six receiving touchdowns. He also scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown.