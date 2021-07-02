Which team does Chase Demoor play for?

Pro football player Chase DeMoor, 24, has been one of the breakout stars on the second season of the hit Netflix dating show, “Too Hot to Handle.”

The six-foot-five, 250-pound defensive end has attracted legions of fans from all around the world. DeMoor is now a reality dating show star, but which football team does he currently play for? Here are some more details on his pro football career.

Chase DeMoor's football career

Chase DeMoor played defensive end for the Houston Linemen in the Spring League this season. The Spring League is the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad.

It's an opportunity for football players to try and get signed to an NFL franchise.

Demoor helped the Houston Linemen to the league championship, the “Mega Bowl,” in June this year. The Linemen defeated the Jousters 26-23 in a game broadcast on FOX.

Indoor Football League

Earlier this year, in March, the Netflix heartthrob signed for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League. He quickly moved on to the Spring League for the opportunity to impress NFL scouts.

CFL

DeMoor had a brief stint north of the border with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL before they released him earlier this year.

College Football

From 2015-17, Chase Demoor played football for the College of Siskiyous in Weed, California. He then transferred to Central Washington University in Kittitas County, Washington.

During his playing career at CWU, DeMoor was named the Division II Special Teams Player of the Year by Hero Sports and had the most blocked kicks in the NCAA in 2018. DeMoor also played in two college bowl games.

You can check out Chase DeMoor's football highlight reel below.

From NFL hopeful to social media star

The young pro football player has acquired a massive following on social media. DeMoor has over one million followers on TikTok, where he features in various football and dance videos.

On Instagram, the defensive end now has 323,000 followers. DeMoor could choose to end his pursuit of an NFL contract and head to Hollywood instead for a career in entertainment.

