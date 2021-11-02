What time is the NFL trade deadline today? Latest moves, rumors, start and end time

The NFL trade deadline is finally upon us and for some teams, this day could not have arrived any sooner. This is the time of year when teams, like people shopping early for Christmas gifts, begin to have visions of finding the right deals before the trade window shuts.

In the past, several teams made splashes before the deadline that helped to reshape their playoff and Super Bowl aspirations.

In 2018, the Dallas Cowboys were desperate for help at the wide receiver position that hadn't been settled since the departure of former franchise receiver Dez Bryant.

Enter Amari Cooper.

Cooper was traded from the then Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick and the deal began to pay dividends immediately as the Cowboys proceeded to go 7-1 and defeat the Seattle Seahawks in a Wild Card battle in the playoffs.

Cooper had seven catches for 106 yards (and he wasn't too shabby in the Week 8 win over the Vikings just days ago as he caught the game-winner).

Let's look at some key details, times, dates, and even potential trade targets for some teams.

What time does the NFL trade deadline end?

Date: November 2, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

The trade deadline for the 2021-2022 NFL season is today at 4:00 p.m. This date is etched into the minds of NFL teams, coaches, staff, and owners as this is the last chance to get those bargain-basement deals without competing with the rest of the league for players on the free-agent market.

Will teams be allowed to trade after the deadline?

Once the trade deadline has passed, NFL teams will officially no longer be able to make trades. This is why teams need to do their due diligence in determining the right trade and then work to get it done as quickly as possible.

The teams that have missed the deadline will not be able to make any trades until the start of the next NFL season, in March 2022.

NFL trades so far

LB Von Miller to the Rams

The most shocking trade of the 2021 NFL season was former All-Pro linebacker Von Miller being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

In exchange for Miller, the Denver Broncos received a second- and a third-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Broncos are also paying the bulk of Miller's salary for the 2021 season.

RB Mark Ingram to the Saints

A week ago, the New Orleans Saints traded for their former number one draft pick to bring him back into the fold. Ingram was traded from the Houston Texans to the Saints for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets

An injury to Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson opened the door for the Jets to trade for the Eagles' backup quarterback. In exchange for Flacco, the Eagles received a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals

Earlier this NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals traded former Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles agreed to trade Ertz for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and the Cardinals' 2022 fifth-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade: Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Trade: Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lUlic7y0Oa

CB Stephon Gilmore to the Panthers

Former 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, was traded away from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

RB Sony Michel to the Rams

The Patriots finally decided to part with their former first-round draft pick by trading him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

NFL trade deadline: Players who could be traded

The trade deadline brings speculation over players that could be traded for many reasons, including a decrease in on-field production, being an off-field distraction, or acquiring more draft capital.

Here are a few names that you can see moved by the 4:00 p.m. deadline today:

WR Odell Beckham, Jr.

The wide receiver has yet to find chemistry with Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense. He would have many suitors. Teams such as the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and the San Francisco 49ers have been rumored to be in the market for a receiver with Beckham's skills and proven track record.

CB Kyle Fuller

Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller has not lived up to his potential with the Broncos. He played under head coach Vic Fangio with the Chicago Bears (Fangio as their defensive coordinator from 2015-2018). They helped the Bears become one of the best defenses in the league.

With rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain and a host of depth players at the position, look for the Broncos to possibly move the cornerback before the deadline.

RB Marlon Mack

It's no secret that Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is on the trade block. Weeks ago, he spoke with the Colts' brass and it was determined that both parties would look to help facilitate a trade for Mack.

With star rookie running back Jonathan Taylor performing exceptionally well as the starter and Nyheim Hines entrenched firmly as the backup, there is no room for Mack on the Colts' offense.

QB Deshaun Watson

The biggest name that could be traded today is Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. With Watson, there has never been a question about his talent. He has proven that even on a porous team, he can deliver in ways that most quarterbacks are unable to.

But the 22 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual assault have teams in limbo as to whether or not he should be traded for. There is a lot for a team to unpack by trading for Watson.

CB Xavien Howard

The Miami Dolphins' star cornerback is a great player on a struggling Dolphins team. He currently has a five-year, $75.25 million contract that the Dolphins may look to get from under.

With his immense talent (he led the league in interceptions last season), it's easy to see why his name is hot on the trade market.

WR Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears are in rebuilding mode with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Robinson was brought to Chicago a few years ago as the primary target for former quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

However, with their struggles and Fields' apparent chemistry with receiver Darnell Mooney, the Bears could move on from Robinson. Teams looking for a dependable number one receiver should call the Bears before 4:00 p.m. today.

