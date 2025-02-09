What time will Super Bowl 2025 finish in the UK? Exploring schedule for Chiefs vs Eagles showdown

The back-to-back Super Bowl defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face one of their greatest rivals in recent times, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. While the Eagles will be hoping to avenge their Super Bowl LVII loss, the Chiefs have their sights set on becoming the first team to achieve a three-peat.

Nevertheless, it will be an epic encounter between the two best teams in their respective conferences this year. It is estimated that around 83,000 fans will watch from the stadium, while another 100 million U.S. fans will watch from home.

The game is expected to start at 6:30 PM ET and will likely last three and a half hours without overtime. Since the UK time zone is five hours ahead of ET, the game will start at 11:30 PM for the UK audience and last until 3 AM on Monday. The UK’s neighboring Scandinavian countries can watch the game from 12:30 AM on Monday.

However, the Super Bowl is also known for its exciting halftime shows, and this year will feature rapper Kendrick Lamar. The 17-time Grammy winner will make his first solo appearance on the coveted stage after participating in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

He will be accompanied by SZA this year. As per protocol, Lamar won’t be paid for this performance, but the NFL will cover the production costs related to his show.

Which TV channels are airing Super Bowl 2025 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can tune in to TV channels ITV, STV, and Sky Sports Mix for free viewing, or watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL for a fee. This year, ITV1 has taken over from BBC as the free-to-air channel. Fans in Scotland can watch on STV.

If fans can't access these channels, they can also watch online on multiple platforms. DAZN will provide fans with the complete U.S. broadcast service, covering the game, the Super Bowl’s creative commercials, and the halftime show with an NFL Game Pass worth €0.99.

Other online streaming options available for fans include ITV’s on-demand service, ITVX, which is also available on Smart TVs and through Google Play/App Store. Fans can either buy a monthly pass or choose a one-game option.

