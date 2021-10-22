What is Tom Brady's record against the Chicago Bears in the NFL?

Tom Brady vs. the Bears defense: This should be good. The Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to meet this Sunday in what could prove to be quite a defensive showing. Both the Bucs and Bears have stellar defenses that will have to be on their toes if they are to win, especially the Bears' defense.

Tom Brady has effectively gone through the entire league and beaten every single team, but how many times has he taken on the Bears? Also, what is his record against them?

Through six meetings, Brady currently has a 5-1 record against the Bears all-time. That one loss is one of the most significant and happened when in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What happened in Brady's loss to the Bears?

Tom Brady has proven time and time again that he is one of the toughest and most resilient quarterbacks in the entire league. However, Week 5 of the 2020 season proved how easy it is to rattle Brady.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tom Brady closing in on 600 career touchdown passes, an NFL first. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4kE Tom Brady closing in on 600 career touchdown passes, an NFL first. wp.me/pbBqYq-c4kE

All a team has to do is pressure and sack Brady. Sounds easy enough, right?

The Chicago Bears defense is one of the strongest in the league, and that has a lot to do with having Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack was able to sack Brady twice, and the third came from rookie Tristan Wirfs. The night was full of pressure on Brady, and Robert Quinn was able to recover a fumble from Ke'Shawn Vaughn. With Nick Foles doing enough to keep the Bears afloat, the final score would be 20-19 in favor of the Bears.

That loss is the only time Brady has lost to the Bears, and the hope is that he might lose his footing again come Sunday. Khalil Mack will have to do his best to rattle Brady's cage once again.

The Bears' overall record against the Bucs is an even 40-20. Even without Brady at the helm, it would appear that the Bears have the Bucs number.

The Bears beating the Bucs in Week 5 would be a bit of a fluke, as the Bucs would go on to win the Super Bowl, and the Bears would go on to have a mediocre 8-8 record.

The Bucs have had 10 days off and are currently posting a 5-1 record. The Bears are 3-3. This may be a complete revenge game for Brady and company.

Justin Fields has been all over the place when it comes to success and failure, but the Bears record isn't as bad as it could be. If they are to tip the scales in their favor again, they will have a record of over .500 for the first time this season, and they may be looking towards another playoff berth.

