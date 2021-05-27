NFL: What is Tom Brady's win-loss record?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hoisted his seventh Lombardi Trophy this February. The 43-year-old quarterback has been ever-present in the National Football League (NFL) since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady already holds several records in the NFL and with his career showing no signs of coming to an end, he is set to break even more by the time he retires.

Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have produced three consecutive seasons of 20+ TDs and 10 or fewer INTs:



Peyton Manning

Tom Brady

Drew Brees

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Carson Wentz#Colts QB1 has immense upside, and now he has all the pieces surrounding him to thrive. pic.twitter.com/cqHJeANF2y — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) May 20, 2021

Tom Brady's Career Record

Tom Brady has never had a losing season in the NFL in 21 campaigns since being drafted by the New England Patriots.

He joined the Buccaneers in March last year and finished the 2020 regular season with a 11-5 record before going on to guide Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl title. Tom Brady's career win-loss record in regular-season games is 230-69, making him the winningest quarterback in NFL history.

He also holds the record for most postseason wins with 34, and the record for combined wins in the regular season and postseason, with 264.

Tom Brady has beaten 31 out of the 32 NFL franchises at least once. His former team, New England Patriots, are the only side not to have tasted defeat at Brady's hands. But that could change this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scheduled to travel to Foxborough. With a win against the Patriots, Brady will have defeated every team in the NFL over the course of his career.

Tom Brady has an astounding win-loss record against AFC East teams.

New York Jets: 29-7

Miami Dolphins: 23-12

Buffalo Bills: 32-3

Brady has defeated the Atlanta Falcons all nine times he has faced them, including in Super Bowl LI, when he sparked New England to a comeback win after trailing 28-3 in the third quarter.

Tom Brady also has a 11-3 record against the Indianapolis Colts in regular-season games, which is impressive given most of those came against long-time rival Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady, however, has a losing record against the Seattle Seahawks (1-2), a .500 record against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1), and just a 4-3 record against the Carolina Panthers in the regular season.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will start the 2021 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he is 5-0 against.