What year was the original John Madden football game released? Ranking Top 10 Madden NFL titles

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • What year was the original John Madden football game released? Ranking Top 10 Madden NFL titles

What year was the original John Madden football game released? Ranking Top 10 Madden NFL titles

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 21, 2024 21:59 GMT
Electronic Arts Debuts New Games Ahead Of The E3 Expo
Looking back at the best Madden NFL games over the years

Madden NFL was once known as John Madden Football. The gaming franchise has become the most popular American football video game.

Ahead of the official release of Madden 25, let's take a trip down memory lane to the first John Madden Football game.

When was the original John Madden football game released?

The original John Madden football game was released in 1988 by Electronic Arts. The legendary John Madden was the cover star.

John Madden Football featured customizable gameplay and alternate conditions such as rainy, sunny, windy, hot, and cold. It also featured time length of quarters, injuries, penalties, and player fatigue.

also-read-trending Trending

The first iteration of John Madden Football allowed gamers to create franchises from scratch, but it was only released on Apple II and Commodore.

Ranking Top 10 Madden NFL titles

Here's a look at the top ten Madden NFL titles of all time:

#10. Madden NFL 2000

Madden NFL 2000 opened the millennium and gave many people a fitting introduction to the game. This iteration saw players delegating numerous duties to the PC. Such duties included releasing and signing free agents, which in turn improved the speed of gameplay.

#9. Madden NFL 2003

The 2003 Madden iteration had the minicamp feature, and people still lobby for its comeback. Furthermore, franchise mode was offline and a breeze to play.

#8. Madden NFL 10

This Madden was one of numerous firsts. It was the first with two athletes on the cover: Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu. It was also the first time the Ultimate Team appeared on the franchise. The game still looks great in modern times.

#7. Madden NFL 11

This iteration introduced 3 vs 3 online play. It marshaled a new era of Madden where playing online with or against friends was the new cool thing to do.

#6. Madden NFL 2004

The best bits of the 2004 game were the soundtrack, owner mode, and franchise mode. It has a nostalgic vibe and encourages players to take their time in roster building.

#5. Madden NFL 12

Many ardent gamers believe that Madden NFL 12 was the last great Madden game. That's because it was the last iteration to possess all the best game modes. The franchise has since removed most modes and slowly introduced them in a trickle manner in recent years.

#4. Madden NFL 2005

What did you expect from a game with Ray Lewis on the cover? Of course, the game was going to be a hit with fans. Madden 2005 was a splendid experience introducing the hit stick to gaming lore.

#3. Madden NFL 08

The introduction of player weapons was a nice touch. The 2008 iteration came when video games were transitioning from PS2 to PS3, and it was still a hit among the masses.

#2. Madden NFL 18

The G.O.A.T edition lived up to its billing and is considered one of the more innovative Madden games of recent memory. The 2018 iteration featured Longshot mode, which let gamers control a QB's career through high school, college, the combine, and finally, the National Football League. It was a fresh addition to the franchise.

#1. Madden NFL 06

This was the first time that Madden had the exclusive license for the NFL, and they ran with it! Madden NFL 06 had numerous stunning features, especially superstar mode. Superstar mode saw players able to go from Rookie of the Year to Hall of Fame. Things like those earn 06 the spot as the best Madden NFL title ever.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी