  Top 3 new Madden 25 features feat. Boom Tech

Top 3 new Madden 25 features feat. Boom Tech

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 15, 2024 01:11 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Top 3 new Madden 25 features feat. Boom Tech

The hype for Madden 25 is building up as EA Sports is doing a phenomenal job of marketing the latest iteration of the biggest NFL video game in the world. We've got a cover star, teasers, and game screenshots as fans await the release of the game.

So, ahead of the August release, let's look at the top three features of Madden 25.

Top three new Madden 25 features

Here's a look at Madden 25's top new features:

1. Boom Tech

Madden NFL 25 will feature an overhaul of the game's physics and collision system, known simply as "Boom Tech." Boom Tech has been in the works for a while and will enjoy an official launch with the latest iteration of Madden. It features a sophisticated momentum, size, and skill-driven system that answers the constant football question of what happens when a player runs into another.

Boom Tech will see more realistic, varied, and unpredictable tackle animations. Madden developers are making sure not to introduce an undercooked feature. Boom Tech aims to break tackles into countless split-second animations that can be chained in numerous ways at different moments. Hence, if used properly, it will mean more visual variety plus extra emphasis on players' measurable size and skills.

2. More commentary teams

The original Madden commentary duo of Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis remain in the game and will be joined by a few famous names. According to Madden developers, the game's latest iteration will feature booths with Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen, as well as Kate Scott and Brock Huard.

The new commentary pairs will take charge of bigger matchups, such as primetime fixtures and the postseason, while the original commentary team will remain the primary in-game commentary pairing.

3. Drafting revamp

Fans of Madden have long complained about the stale and predictable nature of the Draft Day process. The Madden team has taken note of the complaints and revamped the process.

For Franchise players, you can see high draft picks walk up to the stage in custom-made suits. Furthermore, late draft picks will receive calls from general managers in their homes. As this goes on, you'll see the "big board," which displays all the picks, just like you'd see during a network's draft presentation.

Also, sorting and player comparison tools now limit the number of times you'd need to press buttons to browse players. Madden players can finally compare prospects side-by-side rather than using the manual methods of the old.

